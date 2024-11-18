MoEngage is a "Strong Performer" in Q4 2024 Analyst Report on Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- MoEngage, the leading cross-channel customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,350 brands, has been recognized as a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q4 2024 report. MoEngage received the highest possible marks in innovation and roadmap, along with five other criteria.

"Being recognized as a 'Strong Performer' is a validation for us of our efforts to help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations with real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications," said Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder and CEO of MoEngage. "MoEngage is purpose-built for marketers who value agility over cumbersome complexity. Our AI Engine, Sherpa, is a powerful combination of Predictive and Generative AI that provides real-time insights into customer behavior and helps deliver personalized experiences across eleven channels."

In the report, Forrester notes that MoEngage's reference customers gave it the highest overall customer satisfaction rating and states that MoEngage suits marketers looking for a collaborative working relationship with an agile partner to help them implement their CCMH environment.

Recently, MoEngage announced a native bidirectional integration with Salesforce CRM, becoming the first cross-channel marketing platform to do so. In addition, MoEngage launched Coupon management features and Connected Apps, a low-code framework to help marketers combine data from messaging channels, advertising and retargeting platforms, data warehouses, IVR, chatbots, and more.

To learn more about the MoEngage platform and Forrester's take on the CCMH market, access a complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave report here.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform for consumer brands, that empowers marketers and product owners with AI-driven insights to create cross-channel experiences that customers love. Trusted by 1,350+ global consumer brands such as SoundCloud, Poshmark, Citi, Nestlé, Domino's, McAfee, Samsung, 7-Eleven, Deutsche Telekom, and more, MoEngage powers personalized and seamless digital experiences. Consumer brands across 60 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1.8 billion customers every month.

With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more about MoEngage, visit www.moengage.com or email [email protected] .

