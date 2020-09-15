The three-year Silver partnership includes a gift-in-kind donation valued at $300,000.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Modu-Loc Fence Rentals, an industry leader in temporary fencing, is thrilled to announce a new three-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada. The partnership consists of a gift in kind donation of site containment products and services estimated at $300,000, making Modu-Loc a proud Silver-tier partner. Modu-Loc's commitment will support Habitat Canada's mission of helping families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership.

"Modu-Loc has a long history of supporting charitable initiatives, whether through cash donations and sponsorships or by providing our products and services for local fundraising events," says Jim Mitrakos, President and CFO of Modu-Loc. "By concentrating our efforts through national partnerships like this one, we can amplify our impact on the communities we serve while reinforcing our commitment to Modu-Loc's core value of Family & Well-being."

Habitat for Humanity Canada is a non-profit organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. Modu-Loc's gift in kind will support Habitat Canada's home building program by supplying local Habitat for Humanity organizations across Canada with safe and reliable temporary fencing to secure their home build sites. The program relies on the help of volunteers, donors and Habitat homeowners to build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes across Canada.

"Modu-Loc Fence Rentals has worked with local Habitats across Canada for a number of years and its silver-level partnership with Habitat Canada demonstrates its team's ongoing commitment to supporting our work nationwide," said Julia Deans, Habitat Canada's President and CEO. "By providing containment products and services Modu-Loc helps local Habitats as they build more decent and affordable homes. Thank you to Modu-Loc for supporting our work and helping us serve more families."



As an expression of its core values, Modu-Loc supports reputable charitable organizations focused on affordable shelter, workplace safety, and community development. By aiding the work of its key community partners, Modu-Loc aims to strengthen and support the communities in which it operates.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national nonprofit organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 53 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca.

About Modu-Loc Fence Rentals

Modu-Loc Fence Rentals is the industry leader in Canada when it comes to temporary fencing for major construction projects and significant events. Modu-Loc's quality, temporary rental fence solutions keep the public, its customers and their property safe and protected. With nationwide coverage provided by 14 locations across Canada, Modu-Loc has been servicing its customers throughout Canada and the United States since 1996. For more information, please visit www.moduloc.ca.

