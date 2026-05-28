PAWGWASHEENG, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Pays Plat First Nation is excited to renovate their existing Community Hall, which is over 50 years old, with an investment of more than $2.4 million from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. The completed hall will be a green and inclusive gathering space for current members and future generations of Pays Plat.

Expanding and upgrading the hall will include a new energy efficient HVAC system complete with air conditioning, LED lighting, a stand-by generator, and accessibility features. Once the renovations are complete, the Community Hall will be more accessible to all while reducing energy consumption.

These retrofits were designed with the First Nation's vision in mind, and are inclusive of their programming needs. The revitalized facility will deliver a variety of social services, provide economic development opportunities, and promote attendance to important events that strengthen the community.

Quotes

"Improvements to the Community Hall will help ensure a safe, healthy, and accessible space for the entire community, supporting a range of activities and cultural traditions that foster a strong and connected community."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay--Superior North

"This funding will aid in our community working towards future sustainability while targeting green energy and inclusivity for Pays Plat. We are excited and looking forward to the renovated Community Hall to further practice cultural traditions and have a safe, accessible space for all members."

David P. Mushquash, Chief, Pays Plat First Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,455,904 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]