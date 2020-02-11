Modernization of Curbside Recycling in Québec - Going forward, companies will be at the heart of the system to recycle 100% of materials recovered in Québec

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ), the non-profit organization representing thousands of companies in their responsibilities to finance the collection and sorting of recycling bin contents, salutes the announcement made by the Government of Québec regarding the curbside recycling reform, specifically, that companies who produce and market containers, packaging and printed matter will be entrusted with the management of that system. This decision is key if we are to implement a circular economy for recyclable materials in Québec.

"With the ongoing recycling crisis, this environmental, economic and social transformation project reflects the expectations of companies who already finance curbside recycling. They are ready to take on the responsibility of a transparent system in order to reduce at the source and showcase recyclables as locally and efficiently as possible," said ÉEQ President and Chief Executive Officer, Maryse Vermette. "Over the coming years, the successful transformation of the system will rest on the greater responsibilities companies have regarding the management of their materials, as well as on a fundamental partnership with municipalities that takes regional specificities into account."

The decision to modernize curbside recycling is aligned with recent recommendations from members of the action committee for the modernization of recovery and recycling in Québec, on which ÉEQ and the main partners of curbside recycling sat. Indeed, last Fall, municipalities, sorting centres, environmental groups, companies and government bodies all rallied behind the necessity to increase the responsibility of companies regarding the management of the curbside recycling system, a vision which ÉEQ has had for several years.

Key success factors for this modernization are also part of the work ÉEQ began several years ago to improve curbside recycling performance, by:

guaranteeing the use of eco-designed, recycled and recyclable materials,

ensuring effective recovery and recycling of packaged materials,

fostering local market development with a view to build a circular economy.

Regarding the expansion of the deposit system announced by the provincial government last January 30th, ÉEQ reiterates that these changes must be carried out fairly for companies who finance curbside recycling and whose costs are almost $180 M for 2020. The organization will participate in the upcoming work, in collaboration with other industry partners, and paying special attention to the complementarity of the two systems.

Finally, as a representative of thousands of companies who generate containers, packaging and printed matter, ÉEQ, along with RECYC-QUÉBEC, municipalities, sorting centres and recyclers, will be at the forefront to jointly develop solutions towards this necessary transformation of the curbside recycling system.

About Éco Entreprises Québec

Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ) is a private non-profit organization that represents companies who market containers, packaging and printed matter in Québec in their responsibility to finance the costs of effective and efficient municipal curbside recycling services.

As an expert, ÉEQ optimizes the curbside recycling value chain and implements innovative approaches with a view to sustainable development and circular economy.

