Modern Mattress opens 5th store in Saskatchewan, continuing its commitment to local sleep solutions.

REGINA, SK, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Modern Mattress is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its fifth sleep store location in Saskatchewan, reinforcing its dedication to offering the community top-notch sleep products and unparalleled customer service. This milestone accentuates Modern Mattress's proud stance as a locally-owned establishment, deeply committed to uplifting and serving the people of Saskatchewan.

This newly opened store promises a diverse and superior collection of renowned mattress brands such as Serta, Simmons, Sealy, Sterns and Foster, and notably, the home-grown brand Lotus. Lotus, recognized as a local success story, stands out for its exceptional mattresses and sleep accessories, crafted to provide a distinct and revitalizing sleep experience.

Kodie Dareichuk, COO of Modern Mattress, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "Seeing the growth and evolution of Modern Mattress has been a heartening journey. This fifth store not only marks a business milestone, but it also speaks volumes about the trust our community has in us. I am exceptionally excited about this new location and am confident that we will keep making sleep dreams come true for our customers."

Drew Hunt, co-owner of Modern Mattress, added, "We eagerly anticipate further expansion in Saskatchewan. With plans to unveil five more stores, our overarching aim remains steadfast: to enhance the sleep quality of Saskatchewan's residents. We are delighted to keep growing, joining hands with revered brands and local gems like Lotus."

The distinct commitment of Modern Mattress to customer service and satisfaction is a badge of honour in the sleep industry. From guiding customers to their ideal mattress match to advising on sleep accessories, the expert team is driven by the ambition to craft a unique shopping journey, centred around the customer's sleep desires.

The grand celebration is slated for September 30th at 4123 Rochdale Blvd. The event will feature exclusive in-store promotions and an in-depth look into Modern Mattress's offerings. Both the local community and media representatives are warmly invited to participate in this landmark occasion, symbolizing the brand's steadfast dedication to Saskatchewan.

For deeper insights into Modern Mattress or inquiries about the grand opening, please get in touch with Kodie Dareichuk at [email protected].

