Modern Mattress Expands its Presence with Sixth Store in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Modern Mattress, a distinguished leader in the bedding industry and a local Saskatchewan company founded in Yorkton, Saskatchewan in 2014, proudly announces the grand opening of its sixth store in Saskatchewan. This strategic expansion not only signifies the company's continued growth but also underscores its unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled sleep solutions to customers across the region.

Modern Mattress Saskatoon at #90- 3000 Meadows Parkway (CNW Group/Modern Mattress)

Located alongside premier national retailers including Sephora, Costco, and Marshalls, at #90-3000 Meadows Parkway in Rosewood, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the new store will offer an extensive selection of premium bedding products from renowned brands such as Beautyrest, Serta, iComfort, Hush, and Saskatoon's very own local sleep brand, LOTUS. With a steadfast dedication to innovation and quality, Modern Mattress aims to enrich the sleep experience of its customers through its diverse range of products.

"We are thrilled to contribute to improving the sleep quality of the people of Saskatoon," stated Kodie Dareichuk, COO of Modern Mattress. "This marks the opening of our 6th store, with existing locations in Regina, Moose Jaw, and Yorkton."

Jon Piett, Founder of LOTUS and Co-Owner of Modern Mattress, shared his excitement for the launch, emphasizing, "We are incredibly enthusiastic about providing a storefront for our customers to experience our Lotus sleep products." This sentiment aligns with Modern Mattress's commitment to granting customers access to cutting-edge sleep technology and unparalleled comfort.

The official Grand Opening of Modern Mattress in Saskatoon is scheduled for May 25th, 2024. To celebrate this special occasion, the store will feature exclusive promotions and exciting giveaways for customers. Attendees can look forward to special discounts on select products, complimentary gifts with purchases, and chances to win exciting prizes.

The new store will boast a modern and inviting showroom environment, allowing customers to explore and experience firsthand the superior craftsmanship and comfort of Modern Mattress products. Knowledgeable staff will be readily available to provide personalized guidance and assistance, ensuring that each customer discovers the perfect sleep solution tailored to their individual needs.

With the opening of its sixth store in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Modern Mattress reaffirms its dedication to delivering exceptional customer service and satisfaction. As the demand for premium sleep solutions continues to rise, Modern Mattress is poised to meet the evolving needs of customers across the region with its unparalleled expertise and product offerings.

For more information about Modern Mattress and its newest store location, please visit www.modernmattress.ca or contact Stacey Britton.

About Modern Mattress

Modern Mattress, a local Saskatchewan company founded in Yorkton, Saskatchewan in 2014, is a leading provider of premium bedding products, offering a diverse range of mattresses, pillows, and accessories from renowned brands such as Beautyrest, Serta, Hush, iComfort, and Lotus. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Modern Mattress continues to redefine the sleep experience for customers across Saskatchewan.

Modern Mattress

#90-3000 Meadows Parkway, Rosewood

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

www.modernmattress.ca

SOURCE Modern Mattress

For further information: Stacey Britton, Public Relations Manager, Modern Mattress, [email protected]