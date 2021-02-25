Mobily Goes Live with Optiva Payment Solution on Private Cloud

Transformation, digitalization and market growth to be accelerated leveraging Optiva cloud-native payment solution

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Mobily, a tier one telecom and one of the most advanced operators in the Middle East, has gone live with the Optiva payment solution on Mobily private cloud. Given Mobily's large customer base, speed, agility and digital-first are priorities for its success.

Mobily is recognized by the telecom industry as one of the most innovative and advanced operators in the region. It was the first operator worldwide to launch the 4G (TD-LTE) services commercially. With its move to cloud, Mobily continues its trajectory of innovation in the telecommunications sector.

"Mobily will dramatically increase its business and operational agility, flexibility and responsiveness by leveraging the cloud. This is vital to our increased growth — to meet digital market demands today and maximize our ability to seize new revenue opportunities long-term," said Alaa Malki, CTO of Mobily.

The upgrade to cloud-native technology on the private cloud and a consolidated payment solution platform provides new benefits to subscribers, including online e-vouchers to top up their accounts. It also provides Mobily increased platform performance that will deliver operating expense (OPEX) savings.

"Mobily's success during our 8-year partnership has been a result of Mobily continually exceeding customers' expectations and investing in innovation. This fosters a culture of close collaboration, which allows Optiva to be a partner in supporting Mobily to achieve its business goals and expand its market opportunities," said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

About Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide. Mobily has been listed on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul stock exchange since 2004. Major shareholders are Etisalat Emirates Group (27.99%) and the General Organization for Social Insurance (6.9%). The remaining shares are owned by institutional and retail investors.

