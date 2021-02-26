Mobile Marketing Powerhouse CleverTap To Lead Omnichannel and Retention Strategies During DX3 Canada Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- CleverTap , a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, announced today it will outline the mobile and omnichannel marketing strategies that will define 2021 during the DX3 Canada Conference , the largest retail, marketing, and technology event in the country. CleverTap is hosting both a workshop, The Road to App Supergrowth in 2021 on March 2, and a panel discussion, Omnichannel - Beyond the Buzzword on March 4.

In today's digital age, marketers need to find new and exciting avenues to reach their customers with the right message, at the right time. During CleverTap's workshop and panel discussion, several company spokespeople will discuss the best strategies to acquire and retain mobile app users and how to effectively utilize omnichannel marketing tools to personalize the customer experience. Registered attendees include multinational retail companies like PepsiCo, Walmart, Ikea, Amazon, and more.

"Over the course of the past year, most major marketing strategies were digitally driven and marketers are now seeking dynamic strategies to rise above the noise and reach consumers in a hyper-personalized, non-invasive way," said Dave Dabbah, CMO of CleverTap. "The DX3 Canada workshop and panel discussion is a tremendous opportunity for marketers to learn and implement proven strategies and tactics to set them apart from the crowd. This, in turn, will empower them to deliver individualized user experiences that will reach, engage, and retain customers."

The March 2 CleverTap workshop , The Road to App Supergrowth in 2021, will focus on ways mobile marketers can improve their app growth strategy to acquire and retain new users. Key topics to be discussed include:

Why your mobile engagement strategy matters more than ever.

How to build an engagement engine.

How to create seamless, personalized mobile journeys from acquisition to retention.

The March 4 CleverTap panel discussion , Omnichannel - Beyond the Buzzword, will feature insights from industry defining leaders at Porsche, Indigo, ALDO Group, Canadian Tire Corporation, and CleverTap. The discussion will cover:

A holistic approach to marketing, production, payments, and distribution for a seamless, contactless experience.

The benefits of omnichannel to customers.

How to repurpose existing business infrastructures.

Attendees can register for the conference at dx3canada.com/register. To learn more about CleverTap, please visit clevertap.com .

