CleverTap Recognized in Latest Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines

SAN FRANCISCO and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, today announced that they have been positioned by Gartner ® as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant™ for personalization engines. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

This recognition reflects the company's strengths in delivering personalized customer experiences, its innovative AI-driven capabilities, and its focus across industries like financial services, retail, and entertainment. CleverTap's Personalization suite encompasses a robust variety of tools, including a customer data platform (CDP), customer and product analytics, experimentation, and orchestration across digital touchpoints.

CleverTap believes this recognition is driven by their comprehensive personalization mix that enables brands to deliver varying levels of personalization for the right use cases, improving conversion by 7x. After all, the right personalization leads to real, meaningful experiences.

CleverTap's leadership in advanced personalization is demonstrated by its impressive growth trajectory and proliferating customer base. The remarkable growth and adoption are attributed to a robust all-in-one platform that integrates a CDP with the ability to create and execute automated, personalized customer journeys across key touchpoints like web, mobile apps, email, social media, and paid channels.

Commenting on the recognition, Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap, said, "Being included in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for personalization engines is a proud moment for CleverTap. We believe it reflects our dedication to enabling brands to create deeply personalized and memorable customer experiences. We feel this recognition validates our focus on innovation and customer-centricity, especially our advanced AI engine -Clever.AI powering features like auto-routing journeys (IntelliNODE) and emotionally intelligent messaging (Scribe). We remain steadfast in our mission to empower brands to scale meaningful engagement across channels, propelling both emotional resonance and measurable growth."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

The research enables one to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about CleverTap's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

