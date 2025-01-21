New text-to-donate campaign enables Canadians to support youth mental health by texting $5 donations, with Bell matching contributions up to $1 million; 100% of proceeds to benefit six leading youth mental health organizations across the country.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Mobile Giving Foundation Canada (MGFC) is pleased to support a national text-to-donate campaign on Bell Let's Talk Day to address the growing youth mental health crisis in Canada. On January 22, 2025, Canadians can text "YOUTH" or "JEUNES" to 45678 to donate $5 to organizations providing youth mental health services, with Bell matching all donations up to $1 million. Six youth mental health providers will receive 100% of the money raised.

At a time when Canadian mental health researchers are raising alarm over the serious decline in youth mental health, this campaign will provide Canadians a convenient and effective way to support an important national cause. Donations are charged to each donor's monthly wireless bill, with 100% of every donation delivered directly to the beneficiary providers, ensuring donated funds reach organizations dedicated to supporting youth mental health. By pledging to match all $5 donations up to a total of $1 million, Bell is helping ensure contributions reach even further.

As highlighted in the recent Mental Health Research Canada report, A Generation at Risk: The State of Youth Mental Health in Canada, young Canadians face an alarming decline in mental health, with suicide remaining the second leading cause of death for youth, and 57% of young people unable to access the support they need. Among other observations, the October 2024 report highlighted a pressing need for more equitable access to mental health services.

Funds donated through the Bell Let's Talk Day campaign will directly support six organizations that provide invaluable youth mental health services in Canada:

"Youth mental health touches countless Canadian families and this campaign gives us all a chance to contribute directly to organizations that provide critical services," said Robert Ghiz, President and CEO of the Canadian Telecommunications Association and Chair of the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada Board of Directors. "With mobile technology, donating is as simple as sending a text. And thanks to Bell's matching pledge, we can amplify our collective support to help strengthen youth mental health services across the country."

How to Get Involved:

Text-to-donate: On January 22, 2025 , Canadians can text "YOUTH" or "JEUNES" to 45678 to donate $5 . Bell will match all $5 donations up to $1 million . Spread the Word: Share the campaign on social media using #BellLetsTalk and encourage others to donate. Learn More: Visit https://letstalk.bell.ca/ to learn more about how Bell Let's Talk is supporting mental health and youth mental health in Canada .

About the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada

Founded in 2009, the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada (MGFC) enables non-profits to receive donations via text messaging, leveraging wireless connectivity to empower donors. Administered by the Canadian Telecommunications Association, MGFC provides the guidelines and infrastructure for seamless mobile giving. Donors can quickly support causes they care about, with donations charged directly to their phone bills. MGFC ensures 100% of donations are passed on to designated beneficiaries. Mobile giving campaigns are supported by BCE Inc. (incl. Bell Mobility, PC Mobile, Virgin Plus, Lucky Mobile), Eastlink, Freedom Mobile, Rogers (incl. Chatr, Fido), TELUS (incl. Koodo, Public Mobile), and Videotron (incl. Fizz). To learn more, please visit: www.mobilegiving.ca .

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk has a vision of a Canada where everyone can get the mental health support they need to flourish – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,500 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk

About the Canadian Telecommunications Association

The Canadian Telecommunications Association is dedicated to building a better future for Canadians through connectivity. Our members include service providers, equipment manufacturers, and other organizations in the telecommunications ecosystem, that invest in, build, maintain and operate Canada's world-class telecommunications networks. Through our advocacy initiatives, research, and events, we work to promote the importance of telecommunications to Canada's economic growth and social development and advocate for policies that foster investment, innovation, and positive outcomes for consumers. We also facilitate industry initiatives, such as the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada , Canadian Common Short Codes , STAC and wirelessaccessibility.ca.

SOURCE Mobile Giving Foundation Canada

Media Inquiries: Canadian Telecommunications Association, Nick Kyonka, [email protected]