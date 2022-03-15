National professional services firm recognized for client-centric approach to trusts and estates advisement

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - MNP, a leading national professional services firm dedicated to Families and Private Businesses, has been awarded the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Gold Employer Partner accreditation. This accolade is reserved for firms who have demonstrated a commitment to improving client service through innovation and internal talent development.

Practitioners who hold a STEP designation, called TEPs, are thought leaders in their field and held to a high standard of expertise, accountability and professional conduct. Consumers who are looking to get the best advice on trusts, estates, inheritance and succession planning seek out TEPs as their main point of contact. MNP is an active member of various STEP branches and chapters located across Canada.

To achieve Gold accreditation, MNP underwent a rigorous process to demonstrate its concentrated effort to support professional development and provide guidance and a mentoring culture to support the goals of team members working towards their STEP designation. This in turn reinforces MNP's profile as a quality employer within the trusts and estates sector, and ensures we always have the necessary skills and knowledge to meet our clients' needs.

"Achieving Gold Employer Partner status demonstrates MNP's commitment to strengthen and grow its Family Office and advisory offerings," said John Hughes, MNP's Senior Vice President for Private Enterprise. "With more than 30 STEP members at our firm, we have a strong framework to support the growth and development of our staff members working toward their goals."

Michelle D. Coleman, MNP Partner and Chair of the Member Services Committee of STEP Canada, added, "We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to supporting our clients. We are continually working on our own succession planning, developing new talent and encouraging involvement in the STEP designation streams, to ensure we have a vibrant pool of TEPs to provide the best advice for our clients."

About STEP

STEP is the global professional association for practitioners who specialise in family inheritance and succession planning. STEP works to improve public understanding of the issues families face in this area and promotes education and high professional standards among its members. STEP members help families plan for their futures, from drafting wills to issues surrounding international families, protection of the vulnerable, family businesses and philanthropic giving. Full STEP members, known as TEPs, are internationally recognised as experts in their field, with proven qualifications and experience.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success at every stage.

