MMF thanks Heather Stefanson, Dougald Lamont for their service to democracy in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, in the National Homeland of the Red River Métis, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, thanks Heather Stefanson and Dougald Lamont, former party leaders for the Progressive Conservative and Liberal parties of Manitoba respectively.

"Over the last two years, Heather Stefanson has worked hard to reverse the significant damage done by her predecessor to the relationship between the Red River Métis Government and the Government of Manitoba," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "She can leave her office and leadership of her party confident that the Red River Métis hold her integrity and strong work ethic in high regard."

The MMF also extends sincere thanks to Dougald Lamont, who stepped down from his leadership position in the Manitoba Liberal Party, following his defeat in the historic riding of St. Boniface.

"Dougald Lamont has consistently demonstrated a sincere interest in and nuanced understanding of the history of Manitoba, and the role played by the Red River Métis," said President Chartrand. "His advocacy and friendship to our people will be sorely missed and, on behalf of our Nation, we thank him for his service."

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

