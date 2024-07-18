MMF makes further large-scale investment in the heart of the Homeland

WINNIPEG, MB, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - in the National Homeland of the Red River Métis - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, joined by Artis REIT, and political representatives from other levels of government, announced a further major investment in downtown Winnipeg, the heart of the Red River Métis Homeland, through the acquisition of 333 Main Street, as well as 191 and 179 Pioneer Avenue.

Today's announcement adds to MMF's existing downtown footprint of 11 properties, representing our significant, continued and active commitment to keeping downtown Winnipeg vital and vibrant. Over the past six years – including this acquisition - the MMF will infuse over $100 million in downtown Winnipeg through real estate acquisitions, capital development and redevelopment, property tax and education property tax contributions. The MMF has also brought over 550 employees downtown, and will be adding another 160 more over the coming year.

"The MMF is doing its part to revitalize our downtown, infusing it with our dollars and our staff presence, which we're confident will inspire the pride of our people," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "With 60% of our employees working downtown everyday, we know we can bring substantial and much-needed economic benefits to businesses and service providers located around our buildings."

"It has been a pleasure to work with the MMF on this transaction," said Samir, Manji, President and CEO of Artis REIT. "As an owner of over 1 million square feet of office real estate in downtown Winnipeg, we are pleased to sell these assets to an owner who shares a similar vision for the future of downtown Winnipeg. We wish the MMF success and look forward to working together as neighbours, property owners and businesses committed to doing our part to revitalize our City's downtown core."

With this announcement, the MMF has acquired an additional 36 storeys of downtown real estate, with nearly 300,000 square feet of office space, along with a nearly 100 stall parking lot, which adds to our existing 588 stalls. The MMF will continue to work with private sector partners to activate downtown Winnipeg with government and business activities.

"There's no doubt our Nation feels a strong sense of responsibility for the well-being of the city and province we helped build, which is why we are putting the strength of our economic resurgence and revitalization into it, for the benefit of all," said President Chartrand. "I invite businesses, developers and other levels of government to unite with us, and show that they are equally committed to the vitality of our downtown. Together, we can not only save our downtown, we can restore it as the beating heart of our province."

