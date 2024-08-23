MMF holds ribbon cutting, officially opens seniors' housing complex in The Pas

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS , Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for new seniors' homes in The Pas today, as part of a $10.3-million housing and community investment for Red River Métis Citizens living in the area. As announced in November of 2021, the investment includes a brand new 40-space licensed childcare centre, along with affordable housing, a community garden and a public park. The Mayor of The Pas at the time, Herb Jaques, called it "the single biggest investment we have had in our community in a very long time".

Homes in The Pas include a duplex on Bignell Avenue, built with the Affordable Housing Initiative, with a two-bedroom on one side and a 3-bedroom on the other. The three seniors' duplexes are a steel frame design, identical to builds recently completed in Binscarth and St. Ambroise.

"We continue to work rapidly on getting and keeping our Citizens in good homes in the towns, villages and cities they call home," said Will Goodon, MMF Minister of Housing and Property Management. "We know the demand for quality housing is high and the costs are high, especially in the north. Our programs have built in additional supports to address northern challenges, including the steel frame design, for durability."

The MMF owns the steel frame home technology, which removes the risk of mold and rot, and reduces the chance of insect infestation. Structures are manufactured and pre-assembled in a factory, making the building process faster, with lower labor and material costs on site. The houses are made with fire resistant material, meaning the house will stand longer to give time for fire rescue. The MMF also uses new technologies, including better insulation envelopes, sensor lights, smart surveillance cameras, smart thermostats and panic alarm system to make houses energy efficient, more comfortable and safer to live in.

"We believe that steel frame housing offers significant advantages to our Citizens, particularly those in the north, where housing stock is challenging, and forest fires are a real threat," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "Building more affordable houses for the north means we are better able to help our Citizens here live safely and comfortably, in the places their families have called home for generations – something that matters deeply to them and to us as their government."

