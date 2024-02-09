MMF, Government of the Red River Métis Nation applauds unanimous decision of the Supreme Court

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, applauds the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court of Canada, which supports our government and other Indigenous governments, affirming the rights of the Métis of the Red River and ensuring they are protected in our Canadian constitution.

"It gives us great relief to know that our children will be safe in our care and in our arms," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "Our families will be rejoicing that we will never lose our children to outside forces again. Never will we have to face the external creation of laws and policies that are racial and discriminatory and have created so much devastation."

The Government of the Red River Métis has been prepared for the transfer of authority found within C-92, and have been waiting to learn the results. Discussions have been completed and the road is paved for the transfer of authority, forming a direct relationship with Canada that ensures our children are within our own laws and our own welfare system.

"Bill 92 has meant so much to us – it is the assurance that we have made headway in Canada," said President Chartrand. "It shows that our laws too will be respected, along with our culture and our right to maintain and protect our families. We will be signing our Bill 92 agreement very shortly."

The MMF extends its thanks to all those provinces - including Manitoba – that have respected section 35 rights throughout this court challenge, recognizing and upholding all section 35 rightsholders, including the Red River Métis.

"It's a great day for Canada and a great day for all Canadians," said President Chartrand. "I would not hesitate to believe that all Canadians, like the Red River Métis, would want their children protected within their families, maintaining their culture and kinship ties. I want to thank the federal government for standing firm on this position, including Indigenous-Crown Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree, Justice Minister Arif Virani and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for their ongoing commitment to prioritizing Indigenous people."

"I still believe that the only reason that Quebec pursued this matter, using our legislation and our children as pawns to fight for their own agenda of sovereignty and independence," said President Chartrand. "While they have a right to advance their agenda, we hope in the future they consult with us and understand that Indigenous rights should be respected and protected in this country."

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

