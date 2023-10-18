MMF congratulates Government of Manitoba's newly appointed Cabinet

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - (in the National Homeland of the Red River Métis) – Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, extends congratulations to the newly appointed Cabinet of the Government of Manitoba, including Premier Wab Kinew, Red River Métis Citizens and all others who have assumed portfolio responsibilities in this, the 25th Government of Manitoba.

"It's a good day in Manitoba when you see such diversity in a newly formed government," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "Diversity means more perspectives and opportunities for stronger relationships, built on shared understanding and mutual respect. Premier Kinew has made himself accountable for Indigenous Reconciliation, which is a good indicator that this will be one of his key priorities."

Among the appointments were several Red River Métis. The MMF congratulates the Red River Métis who were appointed today: Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness and responsible for Mental Health; and Renée Cable, Minister of Advanced Education and Training. We also congratulate the 1st First Nations woman in a Manitoba Cabinet, Nahanni Fontaine, for her appointment as Minister of Families, responsible for Accessibility and Gender Equity.

"When Premier Kinew addressed the thousands of our Citizens at our Annual General Assembly this past weekend, his words spoke of his deep and nuanced understanding of who we are and the role we played in bringing Manitoba into Canada's Confederation," said President Chartrand. "We look forward to seeing Premier Kinew honour his commitments and will work with his government to ensure success for both sides. The Government of the Red River Métis has been actively advancing our Nation to the benefit of all who call this province home, and a strong and positive relationship with the Government of Manitoba makes that work easier, and produces better results. Today, Riel must be smiling down on his little Nation and the province he helped create."

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

