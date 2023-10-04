MMF congratulates first Indigenous Premier of Manitoba in 136 years

WINNIPEG, MB, in the National Homeland of the Red River Métis, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, congratulates the New Democratic Party of Manitoba and Premier-elect Wab Kinew, Manitoba's first Indigenous Premier since John Norquay, a Red River Métis who last held office in 1887. Norquay himself followed in the footsteps of Louis Riel, who is widely recognized as the first Premier of Manitoba, who negotiated the province into confederation.

"We congratulate Wab Kinew and his party for their successful campaign and for their attention to our priorities as Red River Métis," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "It is fitting that this province - which our Nation brought into Canada's confederation - has become the first province to welcome a First Nations Premier in Canadian history. The people have spoken, and their choice is reflective of the diversity of our province and our shared commitment to a strong and inclusive vision for the future. "

Similarly, the MMF congratulates all Indigenous people who ran in this election, acknowledging that the time, effort and dedication required to run a campaign is significant, regardless of outcome. The Red River Métis Government looks forward to fostering a government-to-government relationship with the new Government of Manitoba, which we are confident will be strongly informed by a deep understanding of our priorities and concerns.

Democracy is an important value for the Red River Métis and has formed an important foundation for our advancement as a people. We anticipate that the numbers will reflect a strong voter turnout from Red River Métis Citizens living in Manitoba, demonstrating that the Red River Métis vote and our voice matters.

"I believe that both John Norquay and Louis Riel would be very proud to see that this day has come, and that an Indigenous person is once again leading our province," said President Chartrand. "It is our sincere hope that Premier-elect Kinew will find inspiration from his Indigenous predecessors in this role, and that this election demonstrates that advancement for Indigenous Nations is not only possible, its necessary for a brighter future for all in Manitoba."

Read more about the NDP commitments to the Red River Métis: https://www.mmf.mb.ca/wcm-docs/docs/news/mmf_response.pdf

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

