MMF and Métis Child and Family Services Authority response to yet more false assertions by MGEU

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis and the Métis Child and Family Services Authority are again forced to correct misinformation put out by the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU), in messaging which seems to be geared exclusively to gaining political points with their membership.

The MGEU was provided specific financial information and disclosure that evidenced their fiscal ability to match Government Employees' Master Agreement (GEMA) rates. Neither agency can match GEMA rates without running a significant deficit unless even more layoffs were to occur. We are certain that the union shares our desire to prevent further layoffs and, in the most ideal state, reverse existing layoffs. Unfortunately, this remains highly dependent on changes to funding, which have not yet emerged from either the federal or provincial governments.

The union has indicated that it has made an application to the Labour Board, as is their right. We strongly recommend that if the union truly desires to see an offer that matches GEMA, they must bring Manitoba to the table, as the funding provided by Manitoba thus far has not accounted for all staff at either agency.

"We have been very transparent with the union and all parties regarding our financial situation and our position, which makes their decision to undertake active misrepresentation of the facts in the public eye deeply disturbing," said Mona Buors, MMF Minister for Child and Family Services. "It is likely that the union feels that more of its membership should be at the picket line, and is looking to increase their desired show of strength by trying to fabricate an oppositional narrative that does not exist."

As the union knows, the funding available to Métis and Michif CFS, even with $2.4 million dollars announced by the province, remains predicated on both agencies having significantly less employees than they currently do. Both agencies are maintaining the ratios set out in the Essential Services Agreement, which was agreed to by the union.

"It's unimaginable to us that the union is trying to score points with its membership by making political hay out of the real and serious situation we find ourselves in," said Minister Buors. "In the end, our hands are tied. We have every interest in providing equal wages and benefits to our staff, so we can recruit and retain the best people to support our kids in care. If the union can bring Manitoba to the table to help us achieve this, we are happy to participate. If they can't, there is little more we can offer. But we remind the union that is not a game and there are no winners here. We will continue to do the best we can for our kids, until all parties are ready to join us in this effort."

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

SOURCE Manitoba Metis Federation

For more information, media may contact: Kat Patenaude, Media Relations Advisor, Manitoba Métis Federation, 204-801-7710, [email protected]