MMF and NRC Agree to the Transfer of Property at 435-445 Ellice Avenue, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) are pleased to share that MMF has acquired the property at 435-445 Ellice Avenue in Winnipeg.

The acquisition of the property will support the MMF's continued leadership of revitalizing downtown Winnipeg. The addition of the property into the MMF's lands and properties portfolio brings its total commercial office space under management to over one million square feet. The property can now be reactivated and put to a new and exciting use. The NRC is pleased that the property will be in the service of the community.

The MMF will be using the office tower for its government operations, and the laboratory and building will welcome partners in research, innovation, and commercialization. The property is also expected to feature specialized activities that will contribute to the health and wellness of all Manitobans.

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

SOURCE Manitoba Métis Federation

For more information, media may contact: Kat Patenaude, Media Relations Advisor, Manitoba Métis Federation, 204-801-7710, [email protected]