MMF and Métis Child and Family Services Authority correct misinformation regarding provincial funding increase for Michif and Métis agencies

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis and the Métis Child and Family Services Authority wish to correct misinformation circulating about the amount of funding being provided to our agencies by the province.

There have been statements in the media that our agencies will be receiving an additional $11.4 million in funding. This is inaccurate. Our agencies will receive $2.4 million in funding, which will only allow us to provide much-needed wage increases to funded positions that are still receiving 2017 salaries. The remainder of the noted $11.4 million will be going to other, non-Métis agencies for similar wage top ups.

Regrettably, by virtue of the provincial and federal governments laying blame at each other's feet, we are still being forced into the position where we must lay off blameless, hardworking employees who work in prevention and other support areas, including shelter staff. Clearly, this is a jurisdictional disagreement between other levels of government, fueled in large part by the federal government's failure to make the promises of Bill C-92 a reality for us.

Many of the individuals who received layoff notices are not only long-serving staff, but they are also our Citizens. As a government that continually advocates for the advancement of our people, these layoffs are painfully misaligned with our purpose, and not at all what we wish to do.

We do not want to layoff our staff. We do not want to eliminate programs. We do not want to risk the quality of care received by our children, Youth and families.

We ask all parties, including the provincial government, to put aside divisive public statements and work with us to advocate with the federal government for the completion of the promises they have made. We must not take away from our collective focus on the wellbeing of our children in care.

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

SOURCE Manitoba Metis Federation

For more information, media may contact: Kat Patenaude, Media Relations Advisor, Manitoba Métis Federation, 204-801-7710, [email protected]