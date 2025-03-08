MMF and Métis Child and Family Services Authority again forced to correct misinformation

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - On March 7, 2025, the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) released a statement on the recent layoffs of 45 union members employed by Métis Child, Family and Community Services Agency and 18 union members employed by Michif Child and Family Services Agency.

Sadly, the Union's statement is filled with mischaracterizations of the facts and is contrary to their own bargaining position. The $2.4 million in promised funding for our agencies from the Province of Manitoba is intended for raising the wages of union members employed by our agencies.

To prevent the 63 layoffs alone, the funding required would equal to $8.75M. Therefore the $2.4M falls far below the total funding needed to prevent layoffs and to increase wages – the Union will understand this perfectly. Furthermore, the Union's position that these funds equate to no justification for the layoffs and its call to reverse them is contrary to its own objective for funding to be used to raise wages.

If the Union has in fact changed its bargaining position, its 305 members would be required to agree for the $2.4M to be used to maintain approximately one quarter of the staff already laid off rather than raise the wages of the remaining staff.

In reality, the issue is a jurisdictional dispute between the Province of Manitoba and the Government of Canada – a fight that we are sadly familiar with and that has had terrible consequences for Red River Métis Citizens. While the excuses from our provincial and federal partners continue, the support for our children and families served by our agencies stalls and our valued employees lose their jobs.

Since the former bill C-92: Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families received Royal Assent on June 21, 2019, our agencies have been preparing for the historic transformation promised by the Government of Canada. In failing to do its part, and sign the completed agreement with the MMF, layoffs and cutbacks within our CFS system are the sad conclusion. The issue remains squarely on the shoulders of the Minister of Indigenous Services Canada.

Painting the issues with any other brushstroke does a disservice to MGEU members and to the many hundreds of children and families our CFS agencies care for and serve. If the Union is taking a new position, it should return to the bargaining table.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

