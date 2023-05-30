mkodo, a Pollard Banknote Company, Shortlisted in Three Categories at 2023 Women in Gaming Diversity Awards

WINNIPEG, MB, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce its subsidiary mkodo Limited ("mkodo") has been shortlisted in three categories at the 2023 Women in Gaming (WiG) Diversity Awards. Launched in 2010, the prestigious Women in Gaming Diversity Awards recognise individuals and organisations from the global gaming industry for outstanding devotion to advancing equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Among the award categories that honour diversity, innovation, inspiration, leadership, mentorship, service, and workplace wellness, mkodo has been nominated in B2B Excellence and Company of the Year categories, while mkodo's Financial Director Undral Ganbold has been nominated for Positive Role Model of the Year. The B2B Excellence Award recognises exceptional work in providing a range of client services in the B2B sector, including marketing, project management, account management, sales, and end-to-end technical services. The Company of the Year award recognises businesses that demonstrate a long-term commitment to equality. Finally, the Positive Role Model of the Year award recognises someone that leads by example to help to drive goals, achieve success, and engage positively with those around them.

"mkodo is thrilled to be shortlisted for three awards at WiG 2023," said Stuart Godfree, Managing Director, mkodo. "We are incredibly proud of our team for their contributions to workplace equality and excellence in B2B service. We're particularly pleased to see Undral Ganbold recognised with her nomination for Positive Role Model of the Year. In her 18 years with mkodo, Undral has been a key mentor to many and is very deserving of this esteemed accolade."

"I am so pleased to congratulate mkodo on the remarkable achievement of being nominated in multiple categories at this year's Women in Gaming Diversity Awards," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "These nominations are a testament to mkodo's unwavering dedication to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion and reflect the values which we are proud to see engrained throughout our entire organization."

The winners of the B2B Excellence, Company of the Year, and Positive Role Model of the Year awards will be announced on June 8, 2023, at a ceremony to be held at the Savoy Hotel in London, England.

About mkodo

mkodo, a Pollard Banknote company, is a leading provider of digital apps and user interfaces for the lottery and gaming industry worldwide. Founded in 2001, and based in London and Newcastle, the company has been recognised for its core strength to develop and deliver successful digital experiences to the target audience of their customers' online users. mkodo's clientele comprises several leading lotteries and gaming companies around the world, including the majority of the Canadian lotteries and some of the largest gaming operators in the U.K. mkodo is also an Associate Member of both the World Lottery Association and the European Lottery Association. For more information, please visit www.mkodo.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

