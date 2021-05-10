MiX Telematics launches next generation AI-powered video telematics solution to optimize driver safety and minimize fleet operating costs

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa & BOCA RATON, Fla., May 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT) a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, has launched MiX Vision AI - an extensive update to their video telematics offering. With this new solution, MiX Telematics further enhances its ability to help customers around the world improve driver safety and reduce operating costs.

MiX Vision AI leverages machine vision technology to detect and alert drivers and managers to unsafe or risky driving behavior that impacts road safety. Driver monitoring events include fatigue, phone use, distraction, smoking and seat-belt use, while passive ADAS events include forward collision and lane departure warnings. In-cab, audible alerts warn drivers in real-time so that immediate corrective action can be taken, while video footage is made available to managers via MiX's extensive online software and mobile apps for driver coaching.

"We're excited about the significant value this new solution will bring to our customers, as well the growth opportunity it presents to MiX," says Catherine Lewis, Executive VP of Technology for MiX Telematics. "Reducing driver distraction and fatigue are key to improving driver, passenger and road safety, and reducing crashes. Evidence based footage also provides additional context to help improve driver behavior and coaching, and enables companies to exonerate claims and reduce costs."

"Although we have seen a steady increase in the uptake of our MiX Vision solution over the years, improvements in technology and the proliferation of consumer dashcam devices is driving greater awareness and adoption in fleets around the world, across all industries. While video telematics started as a niche application and add-on to vehicle telematics, it is fast becoming mainstream. MiX Telematics is ideally positioned to give our customers the best of both worlds by combining leading-edge AI-powered video with rich vehicle telemetry data to provide maximum fleet insights & real-time safety interventions," concludes Lewis.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to more than three-quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com .

Melanie Esterhuizen

Brand and Communications Manager

[email protected]

+27 76 091 8221

