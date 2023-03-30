TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is pleased to announce the company has entered into negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for RADICAVA® Oral Suspension (edaravone) for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The status of the negotiations can be found on the pCPA website.

"This is an important milestone in our quest to secure reimbursement for RADICAVA® Oral Suspension under all publicly funded drug plans in Canada," said Atsushi Fujimoto, President, MTP-CA. "We would like to thank the pCPA and member jurisdictions for their engagement and consideration to add RADICAVA® Oral Suspension to their respective plans."

RADICAVA® Oral Suspension has received positive recommendations from the CADTH Canadian Drug Expert Committee (CDEC) and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) for the treatment of patients with ALS. MTP-CA is continuing to work closely with stakeholders to make RADICAVA® Oral Suspension accessible to patients through private insurance and public formularies.

About RADICAVA® Oral Suspension (edaravone)

RADICAVA® Oral Suspension is indicated for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).1 Edaravone was discovered and developed for ALS by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) through an iterative clinical development platform over a 13-year period. In 2015, edaravone was approved for use as a treatment for ALS in Japan and South Korea. RADICAVA® was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May of 2017. Marketing authorization for RADICAVA® IV Infusion was granted in Canada (October 2018), Switzerland (January 2019), Indonesia (July 2020), Thailand (April 2021), and Malaysia (December 2021).

RADICAVA ORS® (edaravone) was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2022. RADICAVA® Oral Suspension (edaravone) was authorized by Health Canada in November 2022.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) with a goal to provide therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat diseases, including ALS. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-ca.com.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com.

