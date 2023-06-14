TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada (MTP-CA) is proud to support a new program to help physicians and other healthcare professionals (HCPs) better understand the impact that delivering news of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/motor neurone disease (ALS/MND) diagnosis can have on patients, caregivers, and on HCPs themselves. Developed by an expert steering committee, led by Angela Genge, MD, executive director of the ALS Center of Excellence and phase one unit at The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital), How to Break the News in ALS/MND: A Primer for Physicians and Allied Health Professionals, was presented for the first time to Canadian neurologists at the 2023 Canadian Neurological Sciences Federation (CNSF) Congress, where it received positive responses from the HCP community in attendance.

Many HCPs feel ill prepared to deliver a difficult diagnosis to a patient. Dr. Genge, along with a steering committee of leaders who are actively working to improve the quality of life for patients with disabling conditions, developed this program to help change HCPs' communication and counselling abilities.

"There is a lack of medical training curricula devoted to how to convey sensitive news to patients," says Dr. Genge. "For those delivering a diagnosis of ALS/MND, they are sharing news that will have an immediate and significant impact on the course of a patient's life, and for their family and loved ones."

In addition to helping physicians and other HCPs understand the impact of delivering news of an ALS/MND diagnosis, the program is also designed to assist HCPs to identify and address personal biases and perspectives on ALS/MND; death and dying; recognize and apply best practices in delivering news to people living with ALS and their caregivers; how to respond to patient/caregiver distress when receiving the news; and apply the A-L S-PIKES technique in clinical practice to improve confidence and comfort in delivering a diagnosis.

About How to Break the News in ALS/MND: A Primer for Physicians and Allied Health Professionals

The steering committee includes Melinda S. Kavanaugh, PhD, a professor of social work at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Colleen O'Connell, MD, staff physiatrist and research chief at the Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation at Dalhousie University in Fredericton; and Cathy Cummings, MBA, executive director of the International Alliance of ALS/MND Associations. The program is also supported by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, where Neurology Account Specialist Marc Massé has championed the cause. If you are an HCP interested in accessing the program, which takes about 90 minutes to complete, please visit: https://www.als-mnd.org/support-for-health-professionals/how-to-break-the-news-in-als-mnd/.

