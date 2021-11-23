TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA), announced today that RADICAVA® (edaravone), an infusion treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is now reimbursed through Prince Edward Island (PEI) Pharmacare under Special Authorization.

"We want to thank the Government of Prince Edward Island for their leadership in making this treatment available to patients in the province of PEI who are eligible and covered under the public drug plan," said Atsushi Fujimoto, President, MTP-CA. "Patients have always been a central focus of our work and this positive news represents another step forward for the Canadian ALS community."

With the inclusion of RADICAVA on the PEI Pharmacare Formulary, the treatment is now listed on all Canadian provincial formularies, as well as through Veterans Affairs Canada and Indigenous Services Canada via the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program.

"It is good to see the processes of public reimbursement now complete across Canada so that affordable access to RADICAVA is available to eligible Canadians regardless of where they live," said Tammy Moore, CEO, ALS Society of Canada. "For the ALS community time is of the essence. From early diagnosis to access to treatment options, every day counts for Canadian families living with the disease."

This is a significant milestone in MTP-CA's efforts to secure coverage for Canadians living with ALS and the company continues its work to ensure all patients in Canada have access to RADICAVA.

About RADICAVA® (edaravone)

RADICAVA (edaravone) is indicated to slow the loss of function in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale - Revised (ALSFRSR).1 Edaravone was discovered and developed for ALS by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) through an iterative clinical development platform over a 13-year period. In 2015, edaravone was approved for use as a treatment for ALS in Japan and South Korea. RADICAVA was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May of 2017. Marketing authorization was granted in Canada in October 2018 and Switzerland in January 2019.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) with a goal to provide therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat diseases, including ALS. For more information, please visit: https://www.mt-pharma-ca.com/.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. MTPA is dedicated to delivering innovative products that address the unmet medical needs of patients in North America. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America with plans to expand its product line through collaborations with partners. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com.

