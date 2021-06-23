"Mitsubishi Motors is leading with new seamless integration between the digital shopping journey and our dealers which, makes for a complete, engaging customer experience," explains Steve Carter, Director, Marketing, Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada Inc.

Accelerating its online capabilities quickly to match buyers' needs, Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc. (MMSCAN) moves virtually the entire buying journey online from browsing inventory, trade-in estimations, to credit applications. The resulting platform gives buyers and dealers a state-of-the-art opportunity.

Powered by MotoInsight's leading e-commerce platform ClickShop, the new digital retail experience at Mitsubishi brings the vehicle selection process to life with extraordinary detail helping Canadians to determine the vehicle, trim level and features that are right for their needs. The experience goes even further allowing the customer to browse and save information on several alternative choices and to answer every question they might have. All this can be done at the shopper's own pace, even over several sessions and enables communication direct to the dealer of choice throughout the process.

MMSCAN's technology goes well beyond the cursory vehicle introduction by showing detailed complete transparent pricing information by specific vehicle as well as a new level of complete model-by-model equipment and feature explanation. Even the available inventory at each dealer location is included so customers can determine availability for the configuration and even colour they prefer.

The pre-purchase experience includes detailed information on accessories from a roof box to wheel locks with pictures, specifications and prices; extended warranties explained in depth. Best yet, as they explore, each increment is included in the buyer's preferred purchase plan so there's no surprise. A buyer can even get an estimate, subject to final inspection, of a trade-in and that value can be incorporated to reduce the final payments. Finally, the customer can complete a credit application then transmit their vehicle choice and info to the dealer they have selected. The system is transparent and easy to use.

Completely updated fleet

This dynamic online portal is a natural part of MMSCAN's bold new transformation strategy which starts with a complete redesign of its vehicles including the all-new 2022 Outlander, its flagship, which is making an impact for its style and technical excellence.

"Mitsubishi Motors provides a full-functioning opportunity for browsers and buyers to drill deep into our all-new or refreshed product offering, exploring and understanding every detail at a comfortable pace from the safety of their own homes yet with an instant connection to their local dealer," Carter explains.

The ClickShop platform has been custom developed by Motoinsight, a developer with a portfolio of owned and partnered automotive research and shopping websites, which includes experiences for brands like Consumer Reports, Globe Drive, Black Book, Unhaggle and others.

"This is more than just a way to sell cars," said Andrew Tai, CEO of Motoinsight. "What Mitsubishi Motors has done with ClickShop is integrated the entire sales process from the research to pricing, right up until the test drive and final purchase, and they've done it in a way that makes life easier for the customer and the dealership."

About Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc.

Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc. (MMSCAN) is the sales, service, parts and marketing arm for Japan's Mitsubishi Motors. MMSCAN has a product range consisting of the sub-compact hatchback Mirage, RVR sub-compact crossover, Eclipse Cross, the all-new Outlander, and Canada's top-selling plug-in hybrid SUV, Outlander PHEV*. MMSCAN supports its dealerships with a head office team and parts distribution centre — both located in Mississauga, Ontario. Established in 2002, MMSCAN and its dealerships employ over 1,200 people in communities large and small.

*JATO, based on 2020 sales

About Motoinsight

Motoinsight partners with automakers and dealerships to redefine automotive retail. Motoinsight's flagship digital retailing platform MotoCommerce™ enables revolutionary omni-channel and e-commerce enabled car-buying experiences. As well, Motoinsight specializes in delivering tierless consumer experiences that connect Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III channels into a single, seamless journey.

