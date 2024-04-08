Mitch Marner Partners with Skip to Launch Exclusive Candy Boxes Featuring His Go-To Childhood Snacks

Through a collaboration with Candy Funhouse, Ontarians can now get Mitch Marner's favourite childhood candy, exclusively on Skip

TORONTO, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontarians, your snacking game just levelled up thanks to Mitch Marner & Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network! Launching today, Skip customers across the GTA can get their hands on a delectable selection of Mitch's favourite childhood candy, chocolate and snacks, handpicked by the hockey superstar himself. The exclusive 'Mitch's Mix' candy box, created in partnership with Candy Funhouse, a Giannis Antetokounmpo company and the largest online candy retailer in North America, promises to ignite nostalgic joy amongst candy lovers and is now available on Skip.

The one-of-a-kind candy boxes feature 16 of Mitch's childhood favourite confectionery picks, and retails for just $29.99. Hockey and candy enthusiasts alike can order the boxes exclusively via Skip Express Lane, Skip's grocery and household essentials rapid delivery service, in 30 minutes or less - what's not to love?

Mitch's Mix candy boxes include everything to satisfy your cravings, from sweet and sour treats, to decadent chocolate and savoury snacks. Take a trip down memory lane with some nostalgic classics alongside the latest and trendiest treats on the market! This box really has it all!

In conjunction with the launch of the one-of-a-kind boxes, Skip is debuting a brand new digital spot featuring Mitch, in collaboration with Candy Funhouse. The content, which will run across organic and paid social channels highlights Mitch carefully selecting the candies and snacks that sparked nostalgia from his childhood.

"Killer snacks are a game-changer for every occasion", says Marner. "Skip has always been my go-to for food, wherever I'm playing across the country, and they just stepped up their game with a lineup of my all-time favourite snacks and candy - perfect for the ultimate candy fan!"

"As a homegrown Canadian company, we have always been proud of our roots and our passion for connecting people through food", said Phil Sylver, Head of Creative, Brand and Content at Skip. "Snacking on candy, hand-picked by a local hero like Mitch Marner is a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth, whether you're a hockey fan or not. Supporting our mission to deliver joy to the doorsteps of Canadians, we're thrilled that our customers can now order Mitch's top candy picks, exclusively on Skip."

"This is another great example of how pop culture and candy go so well together. We're excited to collaborate with Skip and Mitch to bring a little sweetness to the GTA", says Dave Theodoropoulos, Chief Marketing Officer at Candy Funhouse. "This will be an experience for any and all candy lovers!"

Proceeds from every sale will be donated to the Marner Assist Foundation, which works to support children and youth by providing resources that will make a significant impact on their lives. Every order will have a chance to win an exclusive piece of merchandise, signed by Mitch Marner.

Mitch's Mix is available directly in the Skip app for a limited time. Customers across the GTA can click the Rapid Grocery icon in the navigation bar to purchase one of the limited-edition candy boxes exclusively on Skip Express Lane.

About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery platform, connecting millions of customers with over 50,000 Restaurant Partners across the country.

About Candy Funhouse

At the intersection of pop culture and candy is where you'll find Candy Funhouse, the largest online candy retailer that prides itself on creating meaningful experiences worth sharing! With thousands of products to choose from - including everything from retro classics to the latest TikTok trending candy - with a huge celebrity following such as Drake, Chad Michael Murray, Jen Selter and more, Candy Funhouse's position in the marketplace centres around being a content driven organization, to bring the sweetest entertainment to life. Learn more at candyfunhouse.com

SOURCE SkipTheDishes

