Mistplay Launches Mistplay Audience Network Following Strategic Acquisitions, Marking Major Expansion in Rewarded Advertising

MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Mistplay, the leading play-and-earn rewards and loyalty platform for mobile gamers, today announced the launch of the Mistplay Audience Network, a unified rewarded advertising network designed to expand the scale and reach of rewarded advertising across the mobile ecosystem.

The launch marks the next phase of Mistplay's LoyaltyPlay platform, following two strategic acquisitions earlier this year: Connected Rewards™, formerly part of Mobivity, and MyChips from MAF. Both are now integrated into the platform, creating a unified offering that gives gaming advertisers access to new and incremental audiences across a global network of apps.

For game publishers, demand for greater scale and performance has been building for years, and rewarded advertising has consistently delivered. The Mistplay Audience Network builds on that foundation by combining Mistplay's owned-and-operated inventory with supply from Connected Rewards™ and MyChips, extending reach to tens of millions of monthly active users across a curated ecosystem of consumer apps in finance, shopping, fuel, convenience, and restaurants.

The Mistplay Audience Network drives new revenue and loyalty program differentiation for app publishers and brands. Through LoyaltyPlay, publishers can integrate rewarded gameplay and in-app activities into their existing experiences, enabling users to earn real-world rewards while driving deeper engagement, retention, and lifetime value. The combined network spans North America, Europe, and Asia.

"We've spent the last decade building Mistplay with a clear intention: to create a rewarded ecosystem that works for everyone. This isn't about following a trend, it's about applying years of insight from advertisers and partners to build something more scalable, more effective, and more balanced. Bringing these all together allows us to deliver stronger outcomes across the platform." – Tricia Han, CEO of Mistplay

"This wasn't two deals. It was two pieces of a strategy we've been building toward for years," said Aaron Thandi, CCO of Mistplay. "We've taken a patient, deliberate approach. From launching LoyaltyPlay to acquiring Connected Rewards™ and MyChips, each step has been focused on expanding what rewarded advertising can do. The Mistplay Audience Network is the result, a unified system built for scale and simpler advertiser access."

Mistplay will debut the Mistplay Audience Network at MAU Vegas 2026, May 19-21.

About Mistplay

Mistplay is a pioneer of play-and-earn, providing rewarded advertising and monetization solutions to mobile game and app publishers worldwide. Leveraging its AI engine and play-and-earn model, Mistplay drives sustainable growth and engagement. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Montreal, Mistplay partners with publishers to unlock scalable rewarded engagement. For more information, visit business.mistplay.com.

SOURCE Mistplay

Media Contact: Julia Hong, Director of B2B Marketing, [email protected]