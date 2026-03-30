Mistplay Completes Acquisition of Connected Rewards™, Expanding Its Rewarded Loyalty Platform

MONTREAL, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Mistplay today announced the completion of its acquisition of Connected Rewards™ from Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), finalizing the definitive agreement first announced in January 2026.

With the transaction now closed, Connected Rewards™ becomes part of Mistplay's LoyaltyPlay platform, expanding the company's ability to unlock deeper engagement and loyalty for brands while giving advertisers access to new, high-intent audiences.

Connected Rewards™ extends Mistplay's rewarded ecosystem by enabling players to earn real-world rewards through gameplay, translating digital engagement into in-store brand experiences. Combined with LoyaltyPlay, the platforms create a unified loyalty solution that connects gameplay to real-world commerce. LoyaltyPlay drives deep engagement within mobile apps through games, while Connected Rewards translates that engagement into tangible rewards that bring consumers back into stores, loyalty programs, and richer brand experiences. Together, they give brands new ways to drive repeat behavior, traffic, and spend, while opening new audience reach for game advertisers.

"Bringing Connected Rewards into Mistplay marks a defining moment in how we think about loyalty and rewarded experiences. Gaming creates some of the most immersive, habitual, digital engagement that exists – yet closing the loop between that virtual engagement and real-world brand moments has always been one of the hardest problems to crack. This is our answer to that challenge. For companies looking to build lasting relationships with their customers, this opens up an entirely new way to turn digital behaviour into measurable loyalty and growth." – Tricia Han, CEO of Mistplay.

"Connected Rewards was built around the idea that digital engagement should drive real-world customer action," said Kim Carlson, CRO of Mobivity. "Mistplay is uniquely positioned to take that vision further. Their leadership in rewarded gaming experiences makes them a natural partner to build on the foundation we created. This marks a new chapter for Connected Rewards. As part of Mistplay's global gaming platform, brands will gain new ways to engage their audiences more frequently while maintaining the seamless experiences their customers expect."

The integration of Connected Rewards™ builds on Mistplay's broader vision of creating a network where gaming engagement powers measurable outcomes for both advertisers and brand partners.

About Mistplay

Mistplay is a pioneer of play-and-earn, providing rewarded advertising and monetization solutions to mobile game and app publishers worldwide. Leveraging its AI engine and play-and-earn model, Mistplay drives sustainable growth and engagement. Founded in 2015, and headquartered in Montreal, Mistplay partners with publishers to unlock scalable rewarded engagement. For more information, visit business.mistplay.com.

SOURCE Mistplay

Media contact: Julia Hong, Director of Marketing, Demand Generation, [email protected]