Mistplay Acquires MAF's MyChips to Strengthen Its Global Rewarded Advertising Platform

MONTREAL, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Mistplay, a leading play-and-earn rewards and loyalty platform for mobile gamers, today announced the acquisition of MyChips SRL, a subsidiary of MAF, a global rewarded advertising platform. With this acquisition, Mistplay accelerates the expansion of its network, strengthening its positioning as a leader in rewarded advertising.

Rewarded advertising has rapidly become a core channel for mobile user acquisition, delivering high-intent users across the full funnel and driving measurable gains in retention, engagement, and monetization performance. The addition of MyChips further expands Mistplay's LoyaltyPlay global partner network – unlocking new supply for advertisers.

MyChips is active across hundreds of apps across North America, APAC and Europe, providing advertisers with access to new and incremental audiences. Integrated into Mistplay's LoyaltyPlay network, it expands the company's rewarded experiences across a broader network of apps. The result is greater scale in delivering high-intent users, along with more flexibility for advertisers to drive acquisition, engagement, and long-term ROAS.

"For a decade, Mistplay has led the industry in proving that rewarding users for their time delivers superior outcomes across the board – deeper player engagement, breakthrough performance for advertisers, and a thriving ecosystem. The MAF team shares that conviction and has built an exceptional business around it. Together, we're cementing the rewarded model as the future of advertising and setting a new standard for what this category can achieve for advertisers, publishers, and users alike." -- Tricia Han, CEO of Mistplay

We looked at a lot of paths forward for MAF, but Mistplay stood out because our visions are fundamentally aligned, with loyalty and long-term user value at the core of rewarded advertising. What set them apart is the trust they've built at scale over the past decade. There's a natural fit between our products and a shared sense of where this space is going. That's the right home for what we've built. -- Riccardo Fuzzi, CEO of MAF

The MyChips platform remains fully operational, with teams across Europe and APAC joining Mistplay to support partners.

About Mistplay

Mistplay is a pioneer of play-and-earn, providing rewarded advertising and monetization solutions to mobile game and app publishers worldwide. Leveraging its AI engine and play-and-earn model, Mistplay drives sustainable growth and engagement. Founded in 2015, and headquartered in Montreal, Mistplay partners with publishers to unlock scalable rewarded engagement. For more information, visit business.mistplay.com.

About MAF

Founded in 2016, MAF leads the rewarded advertising space with innovative, non-intrusive advertising and monetization solutions for app developers. Its flagship product, MyChips, was the first offerwall to introduce playtime rewards on iOS. Connecting brands with high-intent audiences while delivering up to 20% higher eCPMs than traditional methods. With offices across Europe, Asia, and the US, MAF collaborates globally with advertisers, publishers, and developers to redefine mobile advertising. To learn more, visit www.maf.ad.

SOURCE Mistplay

Media contact: Julia Hong, Director of Marketing, Demand Generation, [email protected]