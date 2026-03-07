MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT, ON, March 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Margaret Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister for Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation announced a final settlement to resolve the Mississaugas of the Credit's Rouge River Valley Tract Claim.

The Mississaugas of the Credit's claim deals with a longstanding Treaty-related dispute between the parties that dates back to the late 18th century. The settlement announced today includes $108.4 million from Canada and $75 million from Ontario, for a total settlement of $183.4 million for past losses.

This co-developed settlement addresses past wrongs and creates new opportunities for the Mississaugas of the Credit to invest in its priorities to build a more prosperous future for its community. The settlement is a key step toward a renewed Treaty relationship that is rooted in mutual respect, shared prosperity and partnership.

Settling claims is part of ongoing work to build a stronger, more inclusive Canada in full partnership with First Nations. Negotiated claim settlements like this one with the Mississaugas of the Credit help rebuild trust, strengthen relationships and advance reconciliation for the benefit of First Nations communities and future generations.

Quotes

"The Rouge River Valley Tract settlement is another important shared step in ensuring our Treaty relationship with the Crown is recognized and respected. I want to acknowledge the work of our past leaders on the RRVT, and look forward to the positive impact this act of reconciliation will have for our Membership."

Chief Margaret Sault

Mississaugas of the Credit

"This settlement helps resolve a long-standing claim with the Mississaugas of the Credit and address past harm. It gives the community new resources to invest in its priorities and build a stronger future on its own terms. By working together and respecting our Treaty relationship, we are strengthening our partnership and moving forward together in a good way."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty,

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This landmark agreement with the Mississaugas of the Credit and the federal government is an important step in advancing reconciliation and future prosperity. In partnership, we commend the community leadership on this accomplishment and look forward to this agreement's generational impacts."

Greg Rickford,

Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation

Quick facts

The Mississaugas of the Credit filed their Rouge River Valley Tract Claim in 2015.

The ownership of private property within the claim lands is not in question and is not at issue in this claim.

Negotiations between Canada and the Mississaugas of the Credit began in 2022 and Ontario joined the negotiations in the fall of 2024.

Through these negotiations, the Mississaugas of the Credit sought to address past wrongs outside of the courts and receive fair financial compensation from the Crown.

The negotiated settlement was approved by Mississaugas of the Credit members in a community vote. It was then signed by the Mississaugas of the Credit, Ontario and Canada.

