ESKASONI, NS, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Leroy Denny of Eskasoni First Nation and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty announced the addition of over 38 acres to Eskasoni First Nation through the Additions to Reserve process.

The land addition, known as the McLaughlin Property, will be used for mixed residential and commercial purposes. The addition to reserve enables Eskasoni First Nation to support growing families with land to build modern housing and growing businesses with space to increase commercial opportunities.

Along with the addition to reserve, Indigenous Services Canada is providing $534,750 to Eskasoni First Nation to further advance economic development in Cape Breton. The funds support the expansion of the existing community retail center to include a Dollarama which will provide new access to goods in the region and job opportunities for the community.

Expanding land bases and supporting economic development supports a thriving community in Eskasoni First Nation and the greater Cape Breton region.

"Our community continues to grow, and with growth it comes a need for more space to build and support our people. These additions to reserve will help us to expand our housing development and continue building a stronger future for Eskasoni. We're excited about what's ahead, keep an eye out, there's more to come."

Chief Leroy Denny

Eskasoni First Nation

"Every community deserves to have the opportunity and space to grow and succeed. Through the additions to reserve process we are helping provide that space, and through our investment of over $534,000 we are creating more opportunities for economic development. My sincere congratulations to Chief Leroy Denny on the expansion to Eskasoni First Nation lands."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This addition to reserve is about making room for the future. It creates space to build modern homes for growing families and to support local businesses that keep opportunity close to home. Alongside the expansion of the retail centre, these investments will help strengthen Eskasoni's economy and create good jobs in the community. When First Nations have the land and resources to plan and build on their own terms, communities grow stronger."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"First and foremost I am Mik'maq, a member of Eskasoni First Nation, and Parliamentary Secretary. It is with great pride that I support the announcement of additions to land for Eskasoni First Nation, along with additional funding for economic development in Eskasoni. We are creating opportunities for many generations to come."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso–Antigonish

"When leadership takes care to expand housing and business opportunities for the community, it is commendable. This addition to reserve will provide for many opportunities for Eskasoni First Nation. Congratulation to Chief Leroy Denny and the community."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Sydney--Glace Bay

Eskasoni First Nation

Mi'kmaw community of 4,500+ members.

Located on the shores of the Bras d'Or Lake in Eastern Cape Breton Island.

Community Opportunity Readiness Program (CORP)

Funding for economic development in Eskasoni First Nation comes from the Community Opportunity Readiness Program.

The Community Opportunity Readiness Program is intended to fill the gap in funding for projects in First Nation and Inuit communities to pursue economic opportunities.

