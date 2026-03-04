MEMBERTOU, NS, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Terrance Paul of Membertou First Nation and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty announced four additions to reserve totalling 409.37 acres of land. The land additions will double Membertou First Nation's existing land base, opening up the community's ability to grow and plan for the future.

Additions to reserve:

Heritage Park – 7.32 acres

Lingan – 12.94 acres

Stan's Paving – 20.61 acres

Mullins – 368.5 acres

The additions to reserve land will be used by the First Nation to plan modern housing for a growing community, as well as space to increase commercial and economic opportunities. Expanding First Nation land bases for residential and commercial development creates more opportunities for sustainable and prosperous First Nation communities.

Quotes

"Membertou is proud to add more than 409 acres of land to our community. With gratitude to Minister Alty and our federal government partners, we're accessing land that is vital for commercial and residential development.

For us, land is tied to identity and history, bringing both responsibility and opportunity. Our community focuses on generational growth and today's announcement exemplifies how collaboration and partnership are key on the path to success."

Chief Terry Paul

Chief & CEO, Membertou

"Adding lands to reserves provides the space to build new homes, increase commercial enterprises, and build stronger communities. With the addition of over 400 acres of land, we are not only advancing reconciliation but also helping build a brighter, more resilient future in Cape Breton. Once again, congratulations to Membertou First Nation on doubling your land base."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Today marks an important step for Membertou First Nation. Expanding the land base is about more than acres--it is about creating space for families to thrive, for new homes to be built, and for future generations to see themselves reflected in a strong and growing community. When First Nations have the land and tools to plan on their own terms, opportunity follows. I look forward to seeing Membertou continue to lead with vision and determination as they shape their future."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"As Mi'kmaq, it is with great pride that I support the announcement of additions to land for Membertou First Nation. The increased land base will provide opportunities in the Cape Breton region for many generations."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso–Antigonish

"Congratulations to Chief Terry Paul on the additions to reserve. This expansion will allow for the community and its members to continue to grow and flourish with new possibilities that an added land base provides."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Glace Bay

Quick facts

Membertou First Nation

Mi'kmaw community of 1,695 members on and off reserve.

Located three kilometres from downtown Sydney, on Unama'ki (Cape Breton)

A part of a thriving community, the Membertou Development Corporation was named as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2019; the first Mi'kmaq Corporation to be honoured with the Best Managed designation.

Additions to reserve

