Miss Vickie's® Issues Voluntary Recall In Ontario, Quebec & Atlantic Canada On A Limited Number Of Miss Vickie's® Potato Chip Products Due To Isolated Reports Of A Small Piece Of Glass In Bag Français
Nov 03, 2020, 20:08 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Miss Vickie's® Canada today issued a voluntary recall in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada for a limited number of Miss Vickie's® potato chip products due to isolated reports of the presence of a small piece of glass found at the bottom of the bag. A small number of consumer concerns related to this matter have been reported to date. One minor dental injury has been reported to date. The company is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to coordinate the recall. These products were sold in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada only. A full list of recalled products and where they were sold can be found on www.missvickies.ca.
Please see the PDF attached to this release for the list of impacted products. It's important to note the "Guaranteed Fresh" dates and "Manufacturing Codes" as these are the only products included in this recall.
No other Miss Vickie's® products are included in this recall. No other "Guaranteed Fresh" dates or "Manufacturing Codes" for these specific Miss Vickie's® products are included in this recall. No Miss Vickie's® products sold outside Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are included in this recall.
Consumers who have purchased the above product should not consume it and are urged to dispose of or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. They can also direct any questions to 1-866-264-2056 or find more information at www.missvickies.ca.
For further information: Media Contact: Sheri Morgan, PepsiCo Foods, 416-312-3089, [email protected]; Consumer Contact: 1-866-264-2056