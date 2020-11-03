Please see the PDF attached to this release for the list of impacted products. It's important to note the "Guaranteed Fresh" dates and "Manufacturing Codes" as these are the only products included in this recall.

No other Miss Vickie's® products are included in this recall. No other "Guaranteed Fresh" dates or "Manufacturing Codes" for these specific Miss Vickie's® products are included in this recall. No Miss Vickie's® products sold outside Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are included in this recall.

Consumers who have purchased the above product should not consume it and are urged to dispose of or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. They can also direct any questions to 1-866-264-2056 or find more information at www.missvickies.ca.

For further information: Media Contact: Sheri Morgan, PepsiCo Foods, 416-312-3089, [email protected]; Consumer Contact: 1-866-264-2056