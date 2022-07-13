TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced that Mirko Bibic will be appointed to its board of directors, effective August 1, 2022. Mr. Bibic will join the Risk and Governance Committees.

Mr. Bibic is President and Chief Executive Officer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, Canada's largest communications and media company, a position he has held since January 2020. Over his nearly 19 years with Bell, he has held progressively senior executive positions, including Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, and Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Mirko to RBC's Board of Directors. A highly accomplished executive, he brings deep strategic, operational, governance, and risk experience across a wide range of commercial and consumer portfolios in the communications sector," said Kathleen Taylor, Chair of the Board, RBC. "Mirko's leadership reflects his deep commitment to creating value for clients, communities, employees, and shareholders. His strategic vision and insights will complement the bench strength of the board as we guide RBC in delivering on its Purpose and achieving its strategic priorities."

In addition to serving on the board of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, Mr. Bibic is also a member of the boards of directors of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. and the Business Council of Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University and a Law degree from the University of Toronto. In 2017, Mr. Bibic was named Canadian General Counsel of the year by the National Post and ZSA Legal Recruitment.

For more information on RBC's Board of Directors, please visit our Corporate Governance site.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 89,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

For further information: Gillian McArdle, [email protected], RBC Corporate Communications, 416-842-4231