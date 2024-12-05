MONTRÉAL, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Last May, the Québec government announced the creation of Espace Aéro, Québec's aerospace innovation zone. ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to announce the first step in the creation of the zone's Mirabel hub, centred around YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel. The organization has acquired a building that will be transformed into a brand-new aerospace innovation centre. The 17,925 m2 building, previously owned by Lion Electric, will allow ADM to accelerate the development of the zone on its site.

"ADM already had plans to construct a building at YMX to house the Espace Aéro innovation centre. This business opportunity comes at just the right time and will help move this project forward even faster," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM. "In addition to its strategic location on our site, this building meets all our criteria for carrying out the hub's activities and thus promoting the development and commercialization of new technologies."

Ultimately, this building will serve as a collaborative environment to bring together manufacturers, institutional and government partners in the ecosystem, academic and training institutions, researchers and students, who will focus on innovation in the two priority development areas of Espace Aéro at Mirabel: aviation decarbonization and advanced air mobility.

At the Farnborough Airshow, ADM announced a $1 million contribution to the creation of an Advanced Air Mobility Research Chair, which will focus on the use of digital twins in advanced air mobility. In September, ADM also informed ICAO of its involvement in the creation of the first Canadian Institute in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and its research and training projects at YMX. The institute brings together some 30 professors in the field of AAM, an emerging sector of air transport resulting from major advances in electric propulsion and the growing need to improve passenger services.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]