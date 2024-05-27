MINTO COMMUNITIES OTTAWA TO BUILD 200 NEW HOMES IN ALMONTE

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Minto Communities Ottawa (Minto) has announced an upcoming community of single family homes and townhomes in Almonte, Ontario.

The community, named Weavers Way, will bring more than 200 modern, attainable homes to a anthony33-hectare parcel of land at 1218 Old Almonte Road, between Old Almonte Road and Appleton Side Road. Phase One of the community will start selling before the end of the year, with construction slated for 2025.

"We're excited to enter the market in Mississippi Mills," says Anthony Minchella, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Not only can homeowners expect the same quality, innovative designs Minto is known for in the city, but they can expect them at comparatively attractive prices, and only 20 minutes from Kanata within Almonte."

In Weavers Way, homeowners will benefit from everything Almonte has to offer, all the conveniences of the city – schools, supermarkets, a hospital, et cetera – with the appeal of an uncommonly vibrant small town; it all comes together.

"Almonte is seeing tremendous growth as buyers continue to look for homes beyond the city limits," says Minchella. "The town's growth rate is expected to double its historical average over the next ten years. Minto is in a unique position to support that growth with a product mix that's not currently available in the area."

The product mix in Weavers Way will include Minto's newly designed Executive Townhome collection. These class-defining townhomes, with up to six bedrooms, finished basements and guest-suite options, deliver astonishing space with no compromise to style. Also available will be Minto's popular, low-maintenance Avenue Townhomes and three collections of single family homes – three-story, 36-foot and 43-foot – with layout upgrades and floor plans for multi-generational living.

Weavers Way promises a fit for everyone, from first-time buyers to growing families to downsizers. To receive information on pricing and the grand opening day, those interested will need to register for updates at MintoWeaversWay.com.

ABOUT ALMONTE

With all its heritage buildings and scenic views along the Mississippi River, Almonte is one of Ontario's prettiest towns, the backdrop for more than a dozen Hallmark movies. It's also a town steeped in history, from its once-booming textile industry to its claim as the birthplace of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball. Much of this history is preserved in the town's architecture, museums and landmarks.

For all its history, Almonte is just as hip, a place celebrated for its artisans and creative culture. It's home to an abundance of boutiques, vintage shops and local restaurants. There's also plenty of green space on display, including the Metcalfe Geoheritage Park, rich with 2.5 billion years of geological history, as well as other conservation areas and hiking trails nearby.

ABOUT MINTO COMMUNITIES CANADA

For almost 70 years, Minto Communities has been crafting homes with beautiful designs enjoyed by more than 100,000 happy homeowners. Minto Communities constantly looks for ways to adapt its new homes and communities to provide customers with greater sustainability, lifestyle and design without compromising affordability for today's families. These innovations support our homeowners' needs, lifestyle and overall well-being in every detail.

Minto Communities is well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry as a four-time winner of the Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year award; a four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award; and a four-time winner of the Greater Ottawa Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The company was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019.

ABOUT THE MINTO GROUP

Minto Group is a fully integrated real estate company offering new homes, condominiums, residential rentals, furnished suites, property and investment management. With almost 70 years in operation, we've built over 100,000 homes across Canada and the Southern U.S. We have ownership interests in over 10,000 high-quality, multi-residential rental units in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Greater Vancouver, and Greater Victoria Areas. Minto is a 2024 winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies program – recognizing organizations focused on exceptional employee experience, sustainability, corporate resilience, and bold innovation.

Together with our over 1,300 employees in Canada and the U.S., we're doing more to help people live better – building better places to live, work and play, one home and one relationship at a time.

