Minto Apartment REIT to Enter Metro Vancouver Market with 50% Purchase of Lonsdale Square

The undiscounted purchase price for 100% of the asset of $111.5 million compares favourably with the $114.3 million average from two independent appraisals. The REIT has agreed to purchase 50% of the asset for $52.96 million, representing a 5.0% discount on its share of the undiscounted purchase price (consistent with the discount in the REIT's original purchase option for the asset), and a 7.3% discount to the average appraisal value. The REIT will fund its portion of the purchase price by entirely assuming and being solely responsible for a $52.96 million mortgage which is equal to 100% of the REIT's discounted share of the purchase price. The mortgage is CMHC-insured, bears an annual interest rate of 3.9% and has a maturity date of December 1, 2034. Upon completion of the Transaction, the REIT will also receive full repayment of the $14.0 million convertible development loan ("CDL") associated with the asset, which will be used to repay a portion of its revolving credit facility. The REIT will receive customary asset management and property management fees to manage and operate Lonsdale Square. Based on the REIT's purchase price for the asset, the implied stabilized capitalization rate is in the low 4% range.

Transaction Highlights

The REIT makes its first property acquisition in the Metro Vancouver market at a discount to market value

Purchase price validation from an arm's length institutional investor

Advances the high grading of the portfolio Newly-constructed asset in highly desirable Lonsdale neighbourhood Reduces overall portfolio age Minimal future capital expenditure requirements relative to older assets ESG benefits of owning a new building that is energy efficient and has a smaller carbon footprint than older buildings

Creative transaction structure allows the purchase of a new asset without diluting cash flow per unit Cash flow is augmented from asset management and property management fees No requirement for equity capital by the REIT Transaction fully funded without accessing the REIT's revolving credit facility, which is currently approximately 150 basis points higher than the CMHC-insured mortgage to be assumed by the REIT at closing

Net proceeds from the repayment of the CDL will be used to repay a portion of the REIT's revolving credit facility

The Transaction is expected to be accretive to FFO and AFFO per unit

Pro Forma Leverage Adjusted for Subsequent Events

As at September 30, 2024, debt to GBV was 42.0% and variable-rate debt as a percentage of total debt was 12%. At the end of January 2025, pro forma for: (i) the Transaction, including the repayment of the CDL associated with Lonsdale Square; (ii) the previously announced upward debt refinancings; (iii) the previously announced sale of the Castleview property; and (iv) ongoing cash flow requirements, pro forma debt to GBV is anticipated to remain approximately 42% and no variable-rate debt is expected to be outstanding.

"Our team worked hard to design and implement a transaction that is beneficial to unitholders. The Transaction adds a newly-built asset in the attractive Metro Vancouver market to our portfolio in a manner that is accretive to FFO per unit. We did not have to access expensive and dilutive new equity capital to fund any portion of the Transaction because we implemented a financing structure that fully funds it with CMHC financing, at a significantly lower interest rate compared to our revolving credit facility. Moreover, the REIT will reduce its variable-rate debt exposure by using the proceeds from the repayment of the CDL to repay a portion of the outstanding revolver balance," said Jonathan Li, President and CEO of the REIT. "We believe the REIT has demonstrated prudence and discipline over time and we will continue to be disciplined when considering future acquisition opportunities, which will be evaluated in the context of cost of capital, pro forma leverage and prevailing market conditions."

"This transaction underlines the benefit of the REIT's relationship with the Minto Group and we would like to thank them for their flexibility and patience regarding this asset," added Allan Kimberley, lead independent trustee of the REIT. "The Minto Group agreed to extend the maturity date of the purchase option, accept a purchase price discount greater than 5.0% of appraisal value and implement long-term financing which is beneficial to the REIT."

The Transaction was reviewed and unanimously approved by an independent committee of the Board of Trustees and is expected to close in January 2025. The transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but is exempt from the valuation and minority approval requirements.

Description of Lonsdale Square

Lonsdale Square is located in the highly desirable city of North Vancouver just south of the Upper Levels Highway, adjacent to the new Harry Jerome Community Recreation Centre (HJCRC) and directly on major public transit routes providing excellent access to key destinations, including downtown Vancouver. The asset is a six-storey, purpose-built rental building offering premium amenities including a rooftop terrace, penthouse social lounge, and 108 parking stalls and is surrounded by diverse retail, restaurants, outdoor parks and trails. The building has a state-of-the-art smart building operating system including a package and food delivery system, a resident app, remote video intercom, keyless access control and security cameras. Current residential occupancy is 93% and the building's approximately 8,000 square feet of ground floor retail space is 100% leased to an upscale brewpub, a pharmacy and a vitamin/nutrition retailer.

The HJCRC is scheduled to be completed in 2025 and is expected to bring additional vibrancy, foot traffic and sense of community to the immediate neighborhood. Once completed, it will be a 200,000 square foot, state-of-the-art community facility that will offer a 500-person capacity hockey arena, a modern aquatic centre, indoor/outdoor fitness facilities, a skate park, preschool and youth spaces and a seniors activity centre.

