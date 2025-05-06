Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held on May 6, 2025 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee Number of Units Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld For Withheld Roger Greenberg 41,167,482 2,792,848 93.65 % 6.35 % Allan Kimberley 43,134,797 825,533 98.12 % 1.88 % Heather Kirk 43,319,663 640,667 98.54 % 1.46 % Jo-Ann Lempert 43,132,599 827,731 98.12 % 1.88 % Jonathan Li 43,240,750 719,580 98.36 % 1.64 % Jacqueline Moss 43,109,492 850,838 98.06 % 1.94 % Michael Waters 41,409,405 2,550,925 94.20 % 5.80 %

In addition:

KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT; and

Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartmentreit.com.

For further information, please contact: Edward Fu, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613-782-2936