Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

May 06, 2025, 17:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Unitholders held on May 6, 2025 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee

Number of Units

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

Roger Greenberg

41,167,482

2,792,848

93.65 %

6.35 %

Allan Kimberley

43,134,797

825,533

98.12 %

1.88 %

Heather Kirk

43,319,663

640,667

98.54 %

1.46 %

Jo-Ann Lempert

43,132,599

827,731

98.12 %

1.88 %

Jonathan Li

43,240,750

719,580

98.36 %

1.64 %

Jacqueline Moss

43,109,492

850,838

98.06 %

1.94 %

Michael Waters

41,409,405

2,550,925

94.20 %

5.80 %

In addition:

  • KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT; and
  • Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartmentreit.com.

Edward Fu, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613-782-2936

