MINTO ANNOUNCES WINNER IN 2024 DREAM HOME NAMING CONTEST

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - For the fifth consecutive year, Minto's homebuilding team in Ottawa held a contest to name the Minto Dream Home for CHEO, the grand prize in the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery. This is the twenty-fourth year that we have built the Minto Dream Home grand prize and for this year's naming contest we received more than 630 submissions, with name options ranging from Espa to Serenity.

And this year's contest winner is the Oasis, submitted by Jorge G. It's a word that feels naturally synonymous with Dream Home and that perfectly reflects the home's wellness-inspired design. As a prize, Jorge will receive a bundle of three tickets for the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery and an exclusive tour of the home upon completion.

"I had to read my email a few times, since winning this contest came as a great surprise," says Jorge. "I feel honored and privileged that my suggested name was selected as the winner. Like an oasis, our home provides us with a beautiful, peaceful and comforting place to enjoy. The Minto Dream Home for CHEO lottery is a very noble initiative that tremendously benefits children in great need, along with their families. I also feel very proud that my wife and I have been supporting this lottery for over a decade now and look forward to continue doing so."

Minto thanks Jorge G. for giving the 2024 Minto Dream Home a standout name. "It's the perfect name," says Karen van der Velden, Minto's product development manager. "It embodies both the architectural design plus the interior design features, which will make you feel calm and warm, like you're wrapped in a cozy blanket, and refreshed with an abundance of natural light."

ABOUT THE 2024 MINTO DREAM HOME

This year's Dream Home returns to Minto's Mahogany , Manotick community. The home design is a joint effort between Minto's Karen van der Velden and Tanner Vine of Tanner Vine Interiors.

The duo describes the home as a contemporary sanctuary inspired by the Belgian modern farmhouse style. Neutral colour palettes borrowed from nature mix with raw materials to create a calming environment void of any bold accents – clean, minimalist, and tactile.



The 5,000-square-foot home sits on a large lot with no rear neighbours and features three bedrooms, a finished rec room, home office, screened-in porch, open-concept kitchen, dining and great room space as well as a large sitting area on the second floor and even a third-floor loft, to name a few features. More information about the home's features, design, and network of partners will be available on MintoDreamHome.com as construction progresses.

ABOUT THE CHEO DREAM OF A LIFETIME LOTTERY

Minto is proud to build and design the grand prize Minto Dream Home for the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery . The goal is to inspire people to purchase Lottery tickets and help families who depend on CHEO's care. Since 2001, Minto has worked towards this goal year-after-year, supporting CHEO in its efforts to create a healthier community and change the lives of thousands of children and their families.

ABOUT MINTO COMMUNITIES CANADA

For almost 70 years, Minto Communities has been crafting homes with beautiful designs enjoyed by more than 100,000 happy homeowners. Minto Communities constantly looks for ways to adapt its new homes and communities to provide customers with greater sustainability, lifestyle and design without compromising affordability for today's families. These innovations support our homeowners' needs, lifestyle and overall well-being in every detail.

Minto Communities is well recognized by the Canadian real estate industry as four-time winner of Building Industry and Land Development Association's Green Builder of the Year, four-time winner of EnerQuality's Ontario Green Builder of the Year award and four-time winner of the Ontario Home Builder Association's Home Builder of the Year award. The company was named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2019.

About Minto

The Minto Group is a fully integrated real estate company that provides new homes, condos, apartment rentals, furnished suites, commercial space, property and investment management. With almost 70 years in operation, we have built over 100,000 homes across Canada and the Southern U.S. We own and operate high-quality, multi-residential rental properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Greater Vancouver, and Greater Victoria areas. Together with our over 1,500 employees in Canada and the U.S., we are committed to doing more to help people live better—building better places for people to live, work, and play, one home and one relationship at a time.

