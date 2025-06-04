Minsud Announces Private Placement; Appoints New VP Exploration

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Renato Bobis as part-time Vice President, Exploration, following the resignation of María del Carmen Muñoz.

The Company expresses its sincere gratitude to Ms. Muñoz for her dedication, leadership, and technical contributions during her tenure as Vice President, Exploration. Her work has been instrumental in advancing Minsud's exploration portfolio, and we wish her continued success in her future endeavors.

Dr. Renato Bobis is an accomplished economic geologist with over 40 years of international expertise in mineral exploration and development in both South America and Asia-Pacific regions. Most recently, he was the senior manager generative and resource evaluation with South32 and formerly with BHP, Sinogold, Golden China, Newcrest, Arc Exploration, Placer Dome, Laverton Gold, Yamana and Renison Goldfields. Dr. Bobis focuses on finding orebodies in a spectrum of environments (particularly porphyry-epithermal-skarn-breccia-hosted deposits) from country-wide to camp-scale exploration and development. He has led several base and precious metals discoveries. Dr. Bobis is a Competent/Qualified Person (CP/QP) for reporting purposes under both the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the Australian Joint Ore Reserve Committee standards.

Ramiro Massa, Director of Minsud, stated: "Dr. Bobis played a pivotal role in identifying and advancing the Chinchillones porphyry Cu-Au-Mo-Zn-Pb deposit in the Chita Valley Project. He also led the design and implementation of the successful scout and resource drilling programs, establishing a resource base exceeding 760 million tonnes of potentially mineable polymetallic epithermal-porphyry copper mineralization. We are pleased to welcome someone of Dr. Bobis's caliber to the team. His global experience and deep technical expertise will be invaluable as we advance our Chita Valley Project."

Private Placement

Minsud is also pleased to announce that it intends to complete, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") for gross proceeds of up to $830,000 (the "Private Placement") at a price of $0.74 per Common Share.

The net proceeds will be used to continue exploring the Chita Valley Project as well as working capital and corporate overhead requirements. No commission or finder's fee will be paid in connection with the Private Placement. The Common Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from their date of issuance.

A portion of the Common Shares issued under the Private Placement are expected to be subscribed for by insiders of the Company. Any such subscription will be considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 5.9 which incorporates Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "MSR", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "MDSQF".

