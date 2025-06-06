Minsud Announces Option Grant

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of the Company (the "Stock Options") to certain directors of the Company. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.60 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance. As of the date hereof, a total of 16,494,852 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company's stock option plan and, after this new grant, 13,876,000 options will be outstanding.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "MSR", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "MDSQF".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minsud Resources Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Agustin Dranovsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 416-479-4466