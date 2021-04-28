Minnesota Lottery Revs up its Instant Ticket Portfolio with Chevrolet® Silverado® Launch

WINNIPEG, MB, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") congratulates the Minnesota Lottery ("Lottery") on the success of its $5 Chevrolet® Silverado® instant ticket. The game launched in early March and includes an exciting 2nd Chance promotion that will see one lucky player drive home a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado® Trail Boss. Based on the first five weeks of sales, Chevrolet Silverado® has sold a remarkable 56% higher than the average of all $5 licensed games launched since 2018.

Minnesota Lottery's Chevrolet® Silverado® ticket (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

The exciting new ticket features the legendary truck front and center, accompanied by tire and dollar sign icons that reveal the game's key number match play style beneath. The game offers multiple chances to win, including the opportunity to scratch to win up to $100,000 instantly by revealing a Chevrolet symbol, and by revealing a steering wheel, players win double the prize shown beneath the symbol! In addition, non-winning tickets are eligible for entry into the Lottery's prize-packed 2nd Chance draw. Prizes include cash, Chevrolet-branded merchandise prize packs, and the show-stopping grand prize 2021 Chevrolet Silverado® Trail Boss.

To 'drive' player awareness of the game, the Minnesota Lottery's multifaceted promotional campaign includes digital ads and social media posts, as well as a variety of promotional display items to raise the ticket's visibility at retail.

"We are pleased with the initial sales of our new Chevrolet Silverado® instant ticket," said Adam Prock, Executive Director, Minnesota Lottery. "We focus on providing our players with games that delight and engage, along with the chance to win exciting prizes, and this game delivers on all aspects."

"Pollard Banknote congratulates the Minnesota Lottery on the outstanding success of its Chevrolet Silverado® instant ticket," said Brad Thompson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "The brand's enduring popularity lends itself to exciting prizing and promotional options, which the Lottery has fully leveraged. We look forward to our continuing work with the Minnesota Lottery on creating new games and promotions that players will love."

About Minnesota Lottery

The Minnesota Lottery raises money for programs that positively impact the lives of Minnesotans. It offers uniquely Minnesotan games of chance that are held to the highest standard of integrity and security. Since 1990, the Lottery has returned more than $3.1 billion to programs that benefit all Minnesotans, including the state's most precious natural resources, education, health care and more.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

For further information: Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

