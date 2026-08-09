Ministers of Veterans Affairs, National Defence, Foreign Affairs and Public Safety mark National Peacekeepers' Day

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, issued the following statement to mark National Peacekeepers' Day:

"Today, we honour the courage, service, and sacrifice of Canadian peacekeepers who have helped bring hope, stability, and security to communities around the world.

"From the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, from the Balkans to Africa, from the Middle East and Asia to Central America, Canadian peacekeepers have played an essential role in advancing and maintaining international peace and security. For more than seventy years, peacekeeping has reflected Canada's enduring commitment to helping those affected by conflict and crisis.

"Canada's peacekeeping legacy began during the 1956 Suez Crisis, when Lester B. Pearson, then Secretary of State for External Affairs, proposed a model for a sizeable, armed United Nations peacekeeping force to prevent a wider war. For his vision, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and helped established a model that continues to shape international peace operations today--including as Force Commander--in this seminal mission.

"Since then, more than 125,000 members of the Canadian Armed Forces, over 4,500 police officers and hundreds of civilians have served in peace support missions around the globe. Through their dedication, professionalism, and compassion, they have brought hope to communities facing uncertainty and hardship.

"Tragically, approximately 130 Canadians have lost their lives while serving in peacekeeping missions, and many more have endured long-lasting physical and psychological injuries.

"National Peacekeepers' Day marks the anniversary of a tragic event on 9 August 1974, when nine Canadian peacekeepers were killed after their routine United Nations supply aircraft was shot down over Syria while en route to the Golan Heights. It remains the single largest loss of Canadian life in the history of UN peacekeeping.

"As we mark this sombre anniversary, we honour not only those who served, but also the families, loved ones and communities who stood beside them and shared in their sacrifices. Their legacy reminds us that peace is never guaranteed. It is built through courage, perseverance, and a steadfast commitment to human dignity and human rights.

"Thank you for your selfless commitment to advancing peace, security and human rights around the world.

"Lest we forget."

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SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]; Muntaha Ahmed, Office of the Minister of National Defence, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Global Affairs Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]