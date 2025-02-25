Ottawa, ON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of Canada's participation in the Italian Campaign:

"From 1943 to 1945, more than 93,000 Canadians fought alongside our Allied partners in some of the toughest conditions and fiercest battles of the Second World War.

"The Italian Campaign was a significant effort to defeat Axis forces. Canadian troops played a crucial role in key operations, including the assault on Sicily, the battle for Ortona, the intense struggles through the Liri Valley and the breaking of the Gothic Line on the road to Rimini. These battles tested our soldiers' courage, determination and resilience, often in the face of bitter resistance. By the time the 1st Canadian Corps began the move to Northwest Europe in February 1945, there were over 26,000 Canadian casualties in the Italian Campaign. Of these, nearly 6,000 were killed.

"On the anniversary of the end of Canada's participation in the Italian Campaign, we honour the memory of those who fought and died in Italy, and we recognize the courage and commitment of all who served. Today, we think of soldiers like Private (Ret'd) Joseph-Amable Dubé, who participated in the Allied invasion of Sicily and the battle of Monte Cassino, and Lieutenant (Ret'd) Maxine Llewellyn Bredt, who served in Italy for the entire duration of the Italian Campaign as a Nursing Sister with the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps.

"As we reflect on the past, we also reaffirm our commitment to supporting our Veterans and ensuring that their stories and sacrifices are never forgotten. The Italian Campaign was a pivotal moment in the Second World War that remains a testament to the strength of Canada's military and the dedication of those who risked their lives to bring peace to Italy.

"Lest we forget."

