MONTREAL, April 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Synapse C is proud to announce that Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications; Éric Caire, Minister for Government Digital Transformation and Minister Responsible for Access to Information and the Protection of Personal Information; and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage will be participating at the Data Echo Culture international event. The bilingual virtual event, to be held April 27-29, 2021, will provide an opportunity to discuss data in the cultural sector and learn more about the benefits of using data to lead and transform cultural organizations.

The Minister of Culture and Communications and the Minister of Canadian Heritage will both be speaking in the keynote presentation: "Capture the value of culture."

"I am pleased to take part in this international gathering, which stems from a collaboration between Synapse C and its partners, and is proudly supported by Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications. Participants from here and abroad are invited to take part in what promises to be incredibly inspiring discussions. Our government believes that better leveraging our culture in the digital environment is the key to the economic recovery of Quebec's cultural sector. That is why, as part of our cultural sector economic recovery plan, we have implemented the digital outreach support and digital ambition programs, which will be injecting $3.2M and $13.4M respectively into the sector. We must support the cultural community in its efforts to increase the visibility and discoverability of our culture, which we are so proud of." – Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

"Arts and culture give meaning to the lives of Canadians and have played a critical role in helping us endure this difficult year during the pandemic. However, the sector has been significantly affected by COVID-19. It has also had to face numerous issues in recent years, such as the digital shift and a recognition that it needs to improve the diversity of the stories, artists and creations available to Canadians and the world. In order to respond to the many challenges facing this vital part of Canadian society, we need to understand how arts and culture impact the lives of Canadians. Without good data, ensuring the sector's continued health is impossible." —The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Participants will also have the pleasure of hearing the Minister for Government Digital Transformation and Minister Responsible for Access to Information and the Protection of Personal Information speak on "The Impact of Digital Transformation on the Cultural Sector."

"Our government is currently at the forefront of proactive use of data in a number of fields. For example, by using the open data collaborative hub, accessible on donneesquebec.ca (French only), art promoters can increase their visibility and contribute to a better distribution of Quebec's cultural offering. I am thrilled take part in Data Echo Culture. It's a golden opportunity to discuss the future of data in the cultural sector and to share our knowledge and ambitions," said Éric Caire, Minister for Government Digital Transformation, and Minister Responsible for Access to Information and the Protection of Personal Information.

"Having three ministers who play an important role in the Quebec and Canada cultural sector attend our event sends a clear signal about the importance of working together with data to manage, guide and propel our cultural organizations," said Line Beauchamp, President of the Board of Synapse C.

An international event

Created by Synapse C, the Partenariat du Quartier des spectacles Montréal, the Audience Agency (UK) and OCAD University, Data Echo Culture brings together a rich coalition of people working in the fields of culture and data use. Artists, researchers, entrepreneurs, as well as arts and culture organizations are coming together online to share creative experiences, discover cutting-edge strategies, acquire best practice solutions around data use, and develop collaborative approaches in the arts and culture sector.

Data Echo Culture will soon announce further details of its programming, including speakers representing a number of international cultural organizations. "In these difficult times caused by COVID-19, the cultural ecosystems of most Western countries are facing significant challenges in protecting their culture. I am convinced that the participation of key cultural stakeholders from here and abroad will enrich our exchanges," added Line Beauchamp.

One hundred and thirteen (113) speakers will be participating in thirty-three (33) events that will be held as conferences, workshops and expert panels. Participants will be able to customize their schedule to go at their own pace during the three days of programming.

Registration is already open for this free event: https://www.dataechoculture.com/en.

About Synapse C

Founded in 2019, Synapse C's mission is to acquire and pool arts and culture data development expertise in Quebec and Canada. Using the combined strengths of analytics specialists and cultural organizations, SYNAPSE C is developing shared expertise in the use of cultural- and creative-industry data from Quebec and across Canada. The organization contributes to the advancement of research while working to help the cultural sector thrive.

