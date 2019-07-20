Ministers Bennett and D'Amours support further open and respectful dialogue

QUEBEC, July 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and the Provincial Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs are working together and have offered their joint support to the Mayor of Oka and the Grand Chief of Kanesatake in future discussions to resolve outstanding issues between the communities.

The public meetings held on Wednesday in Oka clearly demonstrated the shared desire of those involved to understand the facts and to work toward a resolution that ‎works for everyone.

Together, we will chart a path forward that advances reconciliation and builds a stronger future for both the Mohawks of Kanesatake and the citizens of Oka.

Quotes

"Our government knows that the best way to resolve historic grievances is through dialogue and negotiation, and we are working in partnership with the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake to find shared and balanced solutions to resolve their claims. We are committed to facilitating respectful dialogue among all impacted parties to ensure that ongoing discussions will lead to lasting solutions for the benefit of all concerned."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"A major step forward was taken on Wednesday as the Mayor of Oka and the Grand Chief of Kanesatake held information sessions that demonstrated on their own that everyone wants to be adequately informed and that dialogue with interested parties is taking place in a calm, respectful and peaceful manner. We continue to ensure an open and respectful dialogue to find solutions for all."

Sylvie D'Amours

Minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Member of Parliament for Mirabel

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: GovCan – Indigenous

Facebook: GovCan – Indigenous Peoples

Instagram: @gcIndigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 819-997-0002; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca; Nadine Gros-Louis, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister responsible, for Indigenous Affairs, Tel. : 418-456-2523; Jean Auclair, Media Relations, Communications division, Ministère du Conseil exécutif, Tel. : 418 643-2001, ext. 4064

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

