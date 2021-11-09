GLASGOW, United Kingdom, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss pose enormous threats to long-term sustainability, global security and economic well-being around the globe. Canada, alongside others in the international community, must rapidly reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change. However, confronting climate change in thoughtful ways also offers the potential for significant economic opportunities for businesses, communities and workers in Canada and around the world. The Government of Canada remains committed to ambitious climate action at home and abroad and is working with international partners to build a sustainable, prosperous and inclusive future for all.

Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault in Glasgow for the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to increase Canada's climate ambition and action and to deliver on key initiatives intended to accelerate the international community's transition toward a low-carbon future.

During COP26, Minister Wilkinson participated in several events and made important announcements to highlight and strengthen Canada's leadership on the clean energy transition. The Minister:

The Minister also held numerous bilateral meetings with international counterparts, provincial ministers and other organizations participating at COP26. These included meetings with Secretary Granholm of the U.S. and EU Commissioner of Energy Kadri Simson.

The Minister will return to Canada having taken significant new action to further Canada's leadership on the clean energy transition.

"COP26 is a pivotal moment for the global community, where nations have the opportunity to set themselves on a path to achieving what is required to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius on the table. I'm proud to say that Canada has delivered, demonstrating significant leadership with respect to our increased targets, the energy transition, international climate finance and nature protection. We will take the momentum gathered here in Glasgow back to Canada, where we will continue to drive ambitious climate action at home for families, communities and businesses."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

