OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Electric vehicles (EVs) are not only helping keep our air clean, they are helping Canadians save money — from cheaper refuelling to lower maintenance costs. The widespread shift to EVs is also a tremendous economic opportunity as manufacturing jobs are being created across the country to meet the demands along the EV value chain.

To help drivers feel confident in making the switch to an EV, the Government of Canada is building a coast-to-coast network of charging stations along highways and in communities' public places, on-street, in multi-use residential buildings, at workplaces and for vehicle fleets. To date, the government has supported the installation of over 45,000 chargers across the country.

Thousands of New Chargers Coming to Communities Across Ontario

To keep building Canada's network of EV chargers, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced support for 30 Ontario-based partner organizations to help install up to 1,908 Level 2 and 100 Level 3 chargers. These new chargers will be installed at multi-use residential buildings (MURB), public places, fleets and workplaces. The Government of Canada is also providing funding toward five existing EV projects with delivery organizations, which will install up to 1,328 new EV chargers.

Today's announcement represents nearly $25 million in federal investments provided through Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) and the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative . Funding was also provided by the 30 organizations and their partners, bringing the total of these investments to over $35 million.

Recent NRCan Announcements in the ZEV Economy

Today's investments in EV charging build on recent announcements, including:

Finding the Right Charger for You

Before hitting the streets, Canadians can easily map out their route by consulting NRCan's electric charger and alternative fuelling stations locator. This tool is helping Canadians to find the right charger at the right time, whether it is for planning a road trip or parking between errands.

The Government of Canada is working with vehicle manufacturers and charging service providers to advance the deployment of charging infrastructure while supporting Canadians to make the switch to an electric vehicle.

As part of this collaborative effort, Tesla will open a portion of its existing Canadian Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles, wherever site hosts allow. Later this year, an open Supercharging route will be piloted for EV drivers between Sudbury and Ottawa. Then, by the end of 2025, 750 charging connectors in public locations will be made available to non-Tesla EV drivers, through a combination of retrofits and new construction, of which at least 350 will be 250kW Superchargers. The open chargers will be distributed across Canada, and the route will include the Trans-Canada Highway from Ottawa to Calgary.

Affordability and Incentives

Many Canadians who are making the switch to an EV are benefitting from the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles Program, which offers Canadians up to $5,000 to help reduce upfront costs. This incentive is additional to any provincial/territorial incentive offered. To date, more than 210,000 incentives to purchase a zero-emission vehicle have been provided to Canadians and Canadian businesses. When considering the total cost of ownership, including maintenance and fuel, drivers could save over $1,000 per year by choosing an EV.

More Canadians are choosing to transition to EVs each year, with access to wider model availability, increased performance and improved driving range. Canadians are encouraged to test drive an EV and to learn more about the vehicle purchase incentives available to them and their businesses.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is supporting the made-in-Canada EV economy. From securing jobs building electric vehicle batteries at the Volkswagen Gigafactory in St. Thomas, Ontario, to today's announcement of nearly 3,000 new chargers across Ontario, we are investing in the clean economy. As we advance toward our 2035 electric vehicle target, we are partnering with industry, workers and local and Indigenous partners to build out our charging infrastructure while creating good jobs and affordable transportation options in communities across Canada."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Our government is committed to building a cleaner Canada while creating good jobs for middle-class Canadians. Thanks to investments to position our country as a leader in the manufacturing of electric batteries, in addition to the rebate of up to $5,000 from Transport Canada for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle, and in the construction of charging stations, including the announcement I made last week regarding the first EV corridor between Canada and the United States, we will achieve our goal of 100-percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"It is increasingly attractive for Canadians to make the switch to EVs, and today's announcement of nearly 3,000 new chargers helps. Making the switch to an EV will help save Canadians money while also cutting the pollution causing climate change. While transportation accounts for a quarter of all emissions, our government has a comprehensive plan — from the mine, to the auto plant, to the consumer — to quickly ramp up EVs across the country."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick Facts

Making the shift to EVs is critical to decarbonizing on-road transportation, which accounts for about 20 percent of Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions.

total greenhouse gas emissions. Federal rebates of up to $5,000 , as well as provincial incentive programs, are available to help more Canadians purchase an EV.

, as well as provincial incentive programs, are available to help more Canadians purchase an EV. The government's purchase incentive program has been extended to March 2025 , and the types of vehicle models eligible under the program now include more vans, trucks and SUVs.

, and the types of vehicle models eligible under the program now include more vans, trucks and SUVs. To date, more than 210,000 incentives to purchase a zero-emission vehicle have been provided to Canadians and Canadian businesses.

NRCan's fuel consumption ratings search tool can help drivers identify the EVs that best suit their needs.

EV charge time varies by the level of charger used. A Level 2 charger has a charge rate of 30 km per hour, whereas a Level 3 charger — typically found on highways for punctual charging — can charge 80 percent of the battery in 20–30 minutes.

Over 80 percent of EV owners in Canada charge at home to meet most of their needs.

charge at home to meet most of their needs. In cold weather, preheating an EV while plugged can improve range loss by up to 20 percent.

Federal investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast charging network along highways and the deployment of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, with a goal of installing 84,500 EV chargers and 45 hydrogen refuelling stations by March 2029 .

. To date, the government has approved funding for the installation of over 45,000 chargers across the country.

Since 2019, NRCan has supported 77 ZEV awareness and education projects from coast to coast with more to come, including on clean fuels and Indigenous-led projects.

Related Information

